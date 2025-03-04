Texas Longhorns Dominate in Post Scouting Combine 2-Round NFL Mock Draft
With the NFL Scouting Combine in the rearview mirror, the NFL Draft is one step closer. For the Texas Longhorns, the weekend in Indianapolis saw them put their "Texas speed" on full display with top prospects like receiver Matthew Golden and cornerback Jahdae Barron impressing with their 40-yard-dash times.
Both of whom could now be considered "winners" from the Combine and could in turn continue to see their draft stock rise. That is seemingly confirmed in the latest ESPN mock draft from Jordan Reid, where Texas has five Longhorns taken in the first two rounds. However, three of those come on Day 1.
No. 21 Pittsburgh Steelers Select Matthew Golden
"Golden can be used in the short to intermediate areas, which would complement Pickens' downfield ability," Reid writes. "His 4.29-second 40 shows that Golden can win in all three levels of the field, too. He's the consistent target the Steelers currently lack."
After a standout performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, the chances of Golden being the first Longhorn taken have seemingly increased. However, is it likely that Texas fans would have to wait until the No. 21 overall pick before finally seeing a Longhorn taken off the board?
Seems unlikely considering Kelvin Banks, the three-year starting left tackle is projected to go in the first round. But nonetheless, if Golden does become the first Longhorn taken and it is because of the Steelers, then there may not be many better fits for him.
While they are still navigating their quarterback situation for next season, with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields on expiring contracts, Golden would immediately become a top receiver in the Steelers' offense along the aforementioned Pickens.
No. 24 Minnesota Vikings Select Jahdae Barron
"With all three of their starting corners (Byron Murphy Jr., Stephon Gilmore and Shaquill Griffin) pending free agents, Barron would project as an immediate starter," Reid writes. "There isn't a secondary position that Barron hasn't played, too."
Another standout from the Combine was the reigning Jim Thorpe Award winner. Barron ran an impressive 4.39-second 40-yard-dash time, which made him the sixth-fastest cornerback who attended the Combine in Indianapolis this past weekend.
Combine that with his standout season, where he earned the award annually given the best defensive back in college football, it should be little surprise that Barron is a projected first-round pick.
His decision to return to the Forty Acres for a senior season only boosted his draft stock after he moved from STAR to the outside corner position. A move that saw him record a career-high five interceptions last season.
No. 25 Houston Texans Select Kelvin Banks
"He is a physical run blocker who plows open run lanes with ease and is heavily reliant on his traits in pass protection to maintain his positioning when mirroring rushers," Reid writes. "Banks is in position to be the first Texas offensive lineman drafted in the first round since 2002."
This would make Banks the third offensive tackle taken in the NFL Draft. He'd be selected behind Missouri's Armand Membou and LSU's Will Campbell. Reid notes that with the Texans already boasting Laremy Tunsil at left tackle, he projects Banks would move to right tackle in Houston.
However, with Tunsil at the age of 30, Banks could eventually make the transition back to left tackle if he were chosen by the Texans.
No. 52 Pittsburgh Steelers Select Alfred Collins
"Collins checks a lot of the boxes the Steelers want in their defensive linemen," Reid writes. "At 6-foot-6, 332 pounds, he is an A+ run defender and sturdy at the point of attack, and he maximizes the impact of his 34⅝-inch arm length."
Another high riser from the Combine, Collins was named a top-two round prospect by the NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah as he went through his workout. Collins is another Longhorn who benefitted from returning to Austin this past season.
He was named a member of the All-SEC first-team and a second-team All-American as he totaled 55 tackles, six for a loss, and one sack this past season.
No. 62 Buffalo Bills Select Andrew Mukuba
"Mukuba, an interchangeable safety who can wear multiple hats in the secondary, would be perfect for the Bills," Reid writes. "His breakout senior season resulted in a career-high five interceptions, proving he has the ball skills (and instincts as a run defender) to be an early starter."
The former Clemson transfer shined in Austin. He was named to the third-team All-SEC this past season as he totaled 69 tackles, four for a loss, seven passes defended, and five interceptions.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Jump Aggies In D1Baseball's Top 25 Rankings
MORE: Longhorns Notebook: No. 15 Texas Beats Illinois 15-6, Sweeps Las Vegas Classic
MORE: Longhorns Notebook: No. 15 Texas Avoids Collapse, Beats Washington 10-9
MORE: Longhorns Notebook: No. 15 Texas Cruises, Takes Down Texas Tech 10-5