Former Texas Longhorns WR Xavier Worthy Arrested for Assault
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy is facing some serious legal trouble following the end of his rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs.
According to Will Kunkel of Fox 26 Houston, Worthy, 21, was arrested in Georgetown, TX in Williamson County outside of Austin on Friday for "criminal charge of assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation."
Per Williamson County's online records, Worthy was booked into a main jail on Friday, March 7 with an official charge of "ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT."
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs said that "We are aware and gathering information" about Worthy's arrest.
The Chiefs have already had to deal with the Rashee Rice saga over the past year and now Worthy's unfortunate arrest adds to what's already been a controversial Kansas City receiving corps.
The Chiefs selected Worthy with the 28th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft last year after breaking the 40-yard dash record at the NFL Combine with a time of 4.21. He finished his rookie season with 13 starts in 17 games while totaling 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns along with 20 carries for 104 yards and three more scores.
In the Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Worthy became the first-ever Longhorn to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl. He also set a record for most receiving yards by a rookie in a Super Bowl after posting eight catches for a game-high 157 yards and two touchdowns.
During his time at Texas, Worthy finished with 197 grabs for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also added 41 punt returns for 564 yards and one touchdown.
Worthy was one of many Longhorns drafted last year including receiver Adonai Mitchell, defensive tackles Byron Murphy and T'Vondre Sweat, running back Jonathon Brooks, tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders and more.
Time will tell how the legal process plays out for Worthy this offseason leading up to training camp with the Chiefs.
