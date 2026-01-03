Texas Set to Host Top 5 Transfer Portal Cornerback

Texas Longhorns football is set to host a number of players out of the transfer portal in the coming weeks as it looks to fill out a dwindling roster.

One position group that suffered some serious losses is the secondary, with various players declaring for the NFL Draft along with entering the portal.

One potential addition to the Texas secondary may be Rutgers transfer Bo Mascoe, who is set to visit the Longhorns on Monday, per On3's Pete Nakos.

Texas Seeks New Talent in the Secondary

Oct 12, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Vinny Anthony II (8) catches the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Bo Mascoe (3) tackles during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Texas is currently losing four members of the secondary this offseason, two to the transfer portal and three to the NFL Draft. Some of the names amongst those departing the program include safety Michael Taaffe and cornerbacks Malik Muhammad and Jaylon Guilbeau.

Enter the portal is redshirt freshman Santana Wilson, who made a single appearance for Texas this past season, along with safety Derek Williams. Now with a scheduled visit from Mascoe, the team will begin to work towards rebuilding its secondary.

According to 247Sports, Mascoe enters the portal as a four-star transfer and the No. 4 cornerback available. The junior Florida native spent three seasons with the Scarlet Knights, producing consistent numbers in the latter years of his career.

The high-ranked transfer didn't enter college with a lot of prominence, joining Rutgers as a three-star recruit and the No. 85 cornerback in the nation. His stock, though, has risen over the past three seasons, two of which he saw significant playing time.

Over the past two seasons, Mascoe recorded 97 total tackles, eight passes defended, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. After another lackluster season for Rutgers in the Big Ten, finishing 5-7 and 14th in the conference, Mascoe has decided it's time for a change.

If Mascoe decides to choose Texas, he would be joining the team under new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp after the firing of Pete Kwiatkowski a few weeks ago. Muschamp, who previously worked as the Longhorns' defensive coordinator from 2008 to 2010, returns to the Forty Acres after a disappointing defensive performance from Texas this season.

In 2024, Texas had the top defense in the SEC, especially in the pass game. Last season, the team allowed 178.3 yards per game through the air, ranking at the top of the conference. In 2025, the Longhorns dropped to 12th in the SEC in passing yards allowed per game, giving up more than 230 yards per contest.

With a new coach on the defensive side of the ball and the potential addition of some standout talent such as Mascoe, perhaps Texas can put its defense back on track next season.