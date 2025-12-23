What Texas Longhorns Offensive Depth Chart Could Look Like vs. Michigan

Similar to the rest of college football, the Texas Longhorns are falling victim to the transfer portal, with various players declaring over the past few weeks. This includes a few offensive pieces that Texas will now look to replace in the team's upcoming matchup against Michigan in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Who will some of these new offensive faces be for the Longhorns? Head coach Steve Sarkisian will look to the team's roster depth and see what young talent can step up against the Wolverines.

A Chance For Texas To Look At Next Season's Difference Makers

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs for yards past Texas A&M Aggies safety Dalton Brooks (25) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The biggest names departing the Texas offense for the transfer portal include wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. and former five-star running back CJ Baxter. Baxter, who at one point seemed like he was going to be the go-to back for the Longhorns, could never reach his potential due to a string of injuries in his short career. He took on the backup running back role this season.

Though Baxter and Moore have departed the team, the Longhorns are left with a majority of their biggest difference makers. This list includes wide receivers Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V, running back Tre Wisner, tight end Jack Endries and quarterback Arch Manning.

With the core of their offense still intact, the Longhorns won't be floundering, but they will need to look to a few new names. Some potential Texas players to step in for Moore are two of the team's biggest recruits in the 2025 class, five-star receiver Kaliq Lockett, and four-star receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr.

As the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2025 class, Lockett is one of the team's most anticipated young talents and will certainly receive some extended looks against Michigan. The freshman receiver has only made two appearances for Texas, taking snaps early in the season against San Jose State and Sam Houston, recording three total receptions.

Ffrench, meanwhile, made a single appearance against Sam Houston, recording one reception for six yards.

Taking over backup running back responsibilities for Baxter will likely be Ryan Niblett, who was one of the nation's top punt returners this season, and Michael Terry III, one of the team's top recruits. A member of the 2025 class, Terry joined the Longhorns as the No. 1 athlete in the 2025 class. With Baxter gone, as well as the departure of running back Jerrick Gibson, Terry will have a chance on the gridiron as well.