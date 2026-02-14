Top Texas Longhorns Commit Schedules Visit to LSU

The Texas Longhorns have been working hard to land another top recruiting class, and after back-to-back years of having a top-10 class, head coach Steve Sarkisian wants that coveted number one ranking next to his class.

A big piece of that will be Easton Royal, the number one receiving recruit in the country and the number five overall prospect in the 2027 cycle. While currently committed to the Longhorns, National Signing Day is still a way away, and keeping him in the class will remain a priority.

That will be emphasized even more now for Sarkisian and his staff after Royal has scheduled a visit to the LSU Tigers, who are viewed as the number one threat to flip the five-star recruit.

SEC Battles

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) makes a catch against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Royal was a big get for the Longhorns, who are still working to piece together the members of the 2027 cycle, but with a full head of steam on the recruiting trail, Sarkisian and his staff were starting to make real impressions on some of the top recruits.

Currently sitting with the ninth-ranked class in the country, Royal is the headliner so far and is the only commit the Longhorns have who is in the top 200 of the recruiting rankings. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound wideout is known for his elite speed and ability to go up and win a jump ball on a route, and will be a focal piece for any offense he is in.

🚨NEWS🚨 Texas 5-star WR commit Easton Royal has locked in an official visit with LSU



Royal is the No. 1 WR in the 2027 class.



Read: https://t.co/oI0vEflxEN pic.twitter.com/idS2FX0VoZ — Rivals (@Rivals) February 13, 2026

Royal will visit with Lane Kiffin and the Tigers on May 28-30, and they are just down the road from where he plays high school football at Brother Martin in Louisiana. Kiffin and his staff have been pushing to flip Royal hard, even before he made the jump from Ole Miss to the Tigers, and now, with the capable resources to push around more NIL, the Longhorns will have a long road to keep their top commit locked in.

Royal will visit more than just the Tigers as well, making stops in Knoxville with the Tennessee Volunteers on June 4-6 and in Gainesville with the Florida Gators on June 11-13. He will finish his visits this summer with a trip back to the Forty Acres on June 19-21, marking the end of his four-stop tour before his senior season begins at Brother Martin.

The Tigers were always a threat to flip Royal, and now with a visit locked in, the Longhorns could be in for a heated recruiting battle for the top receiver in the class.

