Formula 1 Championship Driver Tours Texas Football Facilities Ahead of US Grand Prix
For the 13th time at the Circuit of the Americas in Elroy, TX, just outside the state capital of Austin, it's lights out and away they go for the 2025 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.
While the Texas Longhorns football team travels to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats, 20 of the world's best drivers split into 10 teams of two all vying for the same prize in the end, the Formula 1 World Championship, the rest of the field hoping to deny Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen his fifth consecutive title, and McLaren's tandem of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are doing a mighty fine job of such as we enter the latter stages of the season, but Verstappen is still chipping away at the lead Piastri holds at the top of the points standings.
Amidst all the chaos that the 56-lap race should bring Sunday afternoon, one of the championship favorites decided to enjoy a tour of Austin, mainly the Texas Longhorns' athletic facility and Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Is Lando Norris An Honorary Texas Longhorn?
Thursday afternoon, Texas Football's official X page posted a video of McLaren driver Lando Norris taking a voyage through DKR, starting with him taking a gander at the recently won Golden Hat Trophy that the Longhorns brought back to Austin for the second straight year with their 23-6 defeat of the Oklahoma Sooners last Saturday in Dallas.
The video also showed Norris walking on the playing surface at DKR, posing with a Longhorns jersey, and even taking a hack on a golf simulator.
Here is the full video:
Since debuting for the McLaren Formula 1 Team in 2019, Norris has achieved nine Grand Prix victories, 13 pole positions (starting first in a race), 18 fastest laps, and 40 podiums (top three finishes) through his career, and currently sits just 22 points behind teammate Oscar Piastri in the points standings, with the driver achieving the most points at the conclusion of the final race of the season, which is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in early December, being awarded the coveted Formula 1 Driver's World Championship.
The tandem of Norris and Piastri have already claimed the Formula 1 Constructor's Championship, which is calculated by adding the point totals of the two team drivers, and Norris himself has added five wins and four pole positions to his resume in the 2025 season.
The lights go out for the 2025 United States Grand Prix on Sunday, October 19 at 2:30 PM, and the Texas Longhorns kick off against Kentucky at 6:00 PM Saturday night.