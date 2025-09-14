Longhorns Country

Where Texas Longhorns Rank in National College Football Polls

Are the Texas Longhorns still a Top 10 team after a sloppy win over UTEP?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning and offensive lineman Trevor Goosby against the UTEP El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning and offensive lineman Trevor Goosby against the UTEP El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns moved to 2-1 with a 27-10 win over the UTEP Miners at home on Saturday but it's safe to say the team didn't play near its best.

A sloppy performance from the offense -- most notably from quarterback Arch Manning -- drew most of the attention in a game that Texas was expected to win much more convincingly.

As a result, the Longhorns have dropped in the AP Poll but are still seen as a Top-10 team ... for now.

Texas Longhorns Fall in AP Poll

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian during the first half against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

After starting the season as the No. 1 team in the country, Texas was No. 7 headed into the weekend after the loss to Ohio State and the win over San Jose State.

The Longhorns are now the No. 8 team in the nation, dropping a spot after a wild Saturday across college football.

“It was good to win. I'll start with that. Could be worse. We could lose," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game.

Here's a look at the new Top 10:

Coaches Poll

As for the Coaches Poll, Texas surprisingly stayed at No. 7.

Teams like Texas A&M, which secured a massive 41-40 road win at No. 8 Notre Dame, moved right into the Top 10 of the Coaches Poll but still surprisingly remained three spots behind Texas.

Here is the Coaches Poll:

Steve Sarkisian Recaps Arch Manning's Week 3 Performance

Manning had a pair of rushing touchdowns but struggled as a passer, finishing the day 11 of 25 through the air for 114 yards, one touchdown and one pick along with nine carries for 51 yards and two scores.

"I don't know if it's about a connection with one player in particular," Sarkisian said. "I feel like our passing game in week one was average, last week was explosive and today was, I don't even know if it was average. And so I don't think it's about one player in particular I just think it's about rhythm in the passing game overall."

"I feel like (Manning) pressed some tonight. He knew he was missing some throws that I think he's comfortable making, and then you know you start skipping reads and scrambling and relying on his legs too much."

Despite coming off a win, Manning and the Longhorns will look to have a bounce-back performance agaisnt Sam Houston at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.

