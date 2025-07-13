Four-Star Athlete Chooses SEC Rival Over Texas Longhorns
Recruiting continues to ramp up for powerhouse programs competing for top prospects committing throughout the summer. As Texas awaits the decision of a few highly sought-after commits, the team did miss out on one four-star recruit.
Athlete Heze Kent announced via On3's Hayes Fawcett that he committed to Florida, choosing the Gators over in-state rivals, Miami and Florida State, and fellow SEC team, the Texas Longhorns.
Heze Kent is a Weapon on Both Sides of the Ball
Kent is labeled as an athlete in his 247Sports profile, with the ability to play on either the offensive or defensive line at tackle. Sizing in at 6-6 and 310 pounds, Kent is a valuable addition for the Gators, who have found recruiting success as of late. Florida is now in possession of the No. 9 athlete in the nation after earning Kent's commitment.
"Shows significant developmental blocking upside when asked to stay attached, possesses nimble movement skills and redirection ability that directly translate from his work as a forward on the basketball court," 247Sports National Analyst Hudson Standish said. "Sheer size and athleticism point to obvious long-term NFL upside, especially if he embraces a role along the offensive or defensive line at the next level."
Kent confirmed his commitment to Florida more than a month after visiting the team in Gainesville in late May. The four-star athlete also visited the Hurricanes, Seminoles and Texas, traveling to the three programs throughout June. He then confirmed his commitment on Saturday.
With the addition of Kent, Florida now tallies a total of 18 commits, five of which have joined the Gators since the start of July. Along with Kent, Florida has also received commits from four-star defensive lineman Kendall Guervil, EDGE KJ Ford, linebacker Malik Morris and cornerback CJ Hester. Florida now ranks 14th in the nation for its 2026 recruiting class, with 13 four-stars and five three-stars.
Texas ranks ninth in the nation for its 2026 recruiting class, also totaling 18 total commits, including two five-stars. Among Texas' top recruits are No. 3-ranked quarterback Dia Bell and No. 2 EDGE Richard Wesley. Though they missed out on a four-star recruit such as Kent, they still have some prospects who have yet to make their college commitment decision.
With Week 1 of the 2025 college football season around the corner, Texas will soon have to once again divert its attention away from recruiting and onto the season. The Longhorns open the year with a matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes.