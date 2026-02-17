Four-Star Receiver Recruit Set to Visit Texas Football

Texas football is progressing through the offseason, and Longhorn recruiting continues to ramp up. Some of the latest recruiting news to emerge for Texas is that the team will be hosting one of the top wide receiver recruits in the 2027 class.

According to 247Sports' Jordan Scruggs, four-star receiver Alvin Mosley recently scheduled a visit to Austin, taking a look at his potential collegiate destination.

Texas Hosts Another Standout Receiver

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Kaliq Lockett (7) makes a catch over Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) for touchdown during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Mosley is ranked the No. 22 wide receiver in the nation and retains that ranking as the No. 22 overall player in the state of Texas. At 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, Mosley would be another major offensive addition in the 2027 class.

In 2025, Mosley caught the ball 67 times for 1,138 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns. Showcasing some skill on the ground as well, Mosley rushed the ball 21 times for 190 yards and seven additional touchdowns, marking 27 in total on the season.

If added to the Texas roster, Mosley would be an eventual compliment to another top receiver in the 2027 Longhorns recruiting class, Easton Royal.

Royal, a five-star recruit and the No. 3 overall wide receiver in the country according to 247Sports, is a highly anticipated prospect for the Longhorns. Likely to make an immediate impact, Mosley could add depth, eventually taking a place alongside Royal.

Royal announced his commitment to Texas in November and is perhaps the next elite receiver in line to play with the Longhorns. That title, though, will currently belong to Auburn transfer Cam Coleman, who joined Texas this offseason.

Coleman, one of the top transfers in the portal, will now take on the role of the top wide receiver wearing burnt orange in the 2026 season. Set to be Arch Manning's number one target, Coleman will certainly be a key piece as Texas looks to return to the College Football Playoff.

The 2026 season, though, is still a ways away, and in the meantime, the Longhorns will continue to focus on recruits such as Mosley. Mosley's visit to the Forty Acres is set for June 12. Other notable schools Mosley will be visiting include Houston and Ole Miss.

Mosley's visit to Houston will take place in May, and his visit to Ole Miss will take place in early June, about a week before he travels to the Longhorns. The Texas native currently entertains 29 total offers, with Texas hoping to beat out the rest for another weapon on the offensive side of the ball.