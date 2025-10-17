Four-Star Running Back Names Texas to New Top Six
After decommitting from North Carolina on Oct. 15, four-star running back Amir Brown is back on the market for six programs.
The Texas Longhorns have made the cut for his new top six, and the other five remaining programs read as follows: Notre Dame, Nebraska, Oregon, Indiana, and Florida State.
Now that his loyalties no longer lie with the Tar Heels, the Rolesville, North Carolina, native plans to further familiarize himself with his new options.
Brown’s school search
Brown initially committed to North Carolina back on Aug. 3, but a little over two months later, he opened his recruitment back up.
His decision to decommit serves as a significant hit for head coach Bill Belichick, who wasn’t with the Tar Heels when Brown’s recruitment process started, but sealed the deal and earned his commitment.
As evidenced by this next chapter Brown has opened up, this victory on the recruiting trail was short-lived.
Brown has started scheduling visits, and he hopes to take a trip to the Forty Acres for Texas’ home game against Vanderbilt on Nov. 1.
The 2027 prospect still has time to make a final decision, and he has not yet set a commitment date.
For now, Brown splits attention between recruitment and high school football. As a sophomore, he carried the ball 93 times for 612 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also recorded 15 receptions for 269 yards and two touchdowns.
247Sports ranked him as the No. 24 running back in his class and the No. 13 overall recruit in North Carolina. With the remainder of this season and the entirety of next season left in his high school experience, he has the potential to continue developing and climbing the ranks.
Four of his six remaining contenders are currently ranked within the top 25 on the AP Poll, meaning that he will likely land at a highly regarded program upon making his final decision.
Should Texas be that program, Brown could join a talented group of running backs down in Austin. Younger talents like running backs CJ Baxter, James Simon and Christian Clark could still be with the program when he arrives, meaning that they could help shape him as a collegiate athlete.
For now, these running backs prepare to embrace the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 17, in Lexington, Kentucky. A win could help them continue course-correcting their season after a tough start.