Why Having Quintrevion Wisner Back Has Been Crucial for Texas
With the exception of the season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner missed the entirety of the nonconference season with a hamstring injury.
His reemergence against the Florida Gators left something to be desired, but a standout performance against the Oklahoma Sooners in last week’s Red River Rivalry matchup indicated that his return process is going as planned.
In a recent media availability, head coach Steve Sarkisian commented on what Wisner’s return means for this team.
Sarkisian on having Wisner back
Having both running backs CJ Baxter and Wisner sidelined at the same time made it somewhat difficult for Texas to find success on the ground, so being able to utilize at least one of these players again has been important for the team.
“We know Tre very well, and we know what he’s capable of, and we know the mental and physical toughness he possesses,” Sarkisian said. “I think it served as a great example to some of our younger backs in the style of running that Tre runs with and the physicality and the speed through the hole.”
Wisner logged 94 rushing yards on 22 carries against the Sooners, with his longest run of the game totaling 37 yards. He made crucial contributions to Texas’ effort to wear down Oklahoma’s defense, helping lead the team to a 23-6 victory.
That being said, it hasn’t been all smooth sailing for the ball carrier since he got back on the field. In his first game back against the Gators, he recorded just 11 yards on eight carries.
Sarkisian attributes some of this initial rust to the general difficulty of getting past an injury.
“Coming off injuries are always difficult,” he said. “Mentally is one, but I think physically is too. ‘Am I okay to push it? Am I really okay to go?’ And I think what he found out last week is that he’s healthy, he’s good, he’s strong, he’s mentally strong in going and doing these things.”
Wisner’s rushing abilities and leadership skills could be crucial to the remainder of Texas’ season. Sarkisian noted that the energy at practice changes when the junior is at his best.
“For [running backs] Christian [Clark] and James [Simon], they actually practiced their best week of practice this week because I think they actually saw the healthy version of Tre Wisner,” he said.
As the rest of the season creeps up, the success of the Longhorns' offense could be contingent upon their ability to run the ball efficiently.