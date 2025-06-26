Four-Star Texas Longhorns Target to Announce Commitment this Week
According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, the No. 1 defensive lineman in the class of 2026 has announced a commitment date of June 28.
Four-star James “JJ” Johnson will soon choose between the following programs: Florida, Georgia, Miami and Texas. With just a few days until he reveals his decision, three of these schools will soon learn that they fell short in obtaining On3’s No. 15 overall recruit in the country.
The Miami, Florida, native has appointed two in-state schools to his top four list, Miami and Florida. These programs hold an obvious advantage when it comes to proximity to home, but Georgia and Texas can’t be counted out yet.
Texas Longhorns in battle with other Power 4 Programs for JJ Johnson
Johnson originally planned to see the Syracuse Orange this past weekend, but he pivoted and chose to see the Forty Acres instead. This means that the Longhorns had the last word with the prospect, which can sometimes prove advantageous.
Georgia and Texas have also established themselves as strong SEC powerhouses during this era of college football, facing each other in last season's SEC Championship and both qualifying for the College Football Playoff.
Whichever team does land the 6-foot-2.5, 285-pound recruit can expect an athlete with the potential to grow both physically and athletically. He added nearly 25 pounds between his sophomore and junior year in high school, and according to 247Sports director of scouting, Andrew Ivins, he “should eventually carry 300 pounds or more.”
Johnson accumulated 60 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, five sacks, and five QB hurries across nine games during his last high school season. He has also showcased his raw strength through a high school career in track & field, throwing a 57-8.6 in shot put during his junior season.
He has one more season of high school football ahead to continue developing, which will be followed by the launch of a collegiate career at whichever program he selects.
Should he choose Texas as his landing spot, Johnson will join already committed defensive linemen Vodney Cleveland, Dylan Berymon and Corey Wells.