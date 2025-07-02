Four-Star Wide Receiver to Choose Between Texas, Texas A&M and Two Others
Four-star wide receiver Kaydon Finley has accumulated a wide array of offers throughout the 2026 recruiting cycle, but the time has come for his ultimate decision.
According to Jason Suchomel of Orangebloods, fans can count on the Aledo, Texas, prospect to announce his decision on July 4 between 6:30-7 p.m. on Friday.
He is set to choose between Notre Dame, Texas, Texas A&M and Arizona State. Notre Dame has emerged as the frontrunner, and the 247Sports Crystal Ball has predicted that he will select the Fighting Irish as his college home.
What Finley brings to the table
At 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, Finley racked up 81 receptions for 1,432 yards and 21 touchdowns during his junior season. He averaged 17.7 yards per catch.
The dual sport athlete also posted a 100-meter time of 11.47 as a sophomore, showcasing speed from a decently early point in his high school career.
247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks labeled Finley as a “physical pass catcher who transfers that play style to RAC situations.” With former college and NFL tight-end Jermichael Finley as his father, football talent seems to run in the family.
Projections
Finley recently took official visits to three of the four programs that remain in contention. He saw Texas A&M on June 6, Notre Dame on June 13 and Texas on June 20.
Despite the fact that he hails from Aledo and that the Longhorns got to host his final official visit, many still believe that his choice on Friday will lead to a career in blue and gold.
However, as most football fans know by now, it’s not over until it’s over. An upperhand in terms of proximity to home can at times be more advantageous than people give it credit for.
This would make both Texas and Texas A&M strong candidates for Finley. They have both earned praise for how strong they have looked recently on the recruiting front, and obtaining Finley would help build upon the momentum for either of these programs.
247Sports ranks him as the No. 33 wide receiver in his class and No. 32 prospect in Texas. Winning in-state recruits can be instrumental to the assembly of a strong class, especially in a state that has high school football as strong as Texas does.
Ultimately, whether or not Finley stays close to home or heads to Indiana or Arizona remains unknown for the time being. Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Texas currently possess top 10 ranked 2026 recruiting classes, according to ESPN, and they each hope to build with Finley’s commitment on Friday.