Legacy in the Making? Son of Former Texas Star Trending Heavily in 2026 Class
The Texas Longhorns could look to keep the burnt orange family close via the 2026 recruiting trail, and by doing so, the program would be adding one of the more interesting names in the class.
It seems like just yesterday that former Texas tight end Jermichael Finley was starring in Austin before becoming a Super Bowl champion with the Green Bay Packers. Now, his son is looking to take a major step into the spotlight as well. Kaydon Finley, a four-star receiver in the 2026 recruiting class, has already shown similar championship-level pedigree like his father by winning back-to-back 5A State titles with Aledo the past two years, but he’s got the skills to back it up, too.
While sporting some burnt orange Texas shorts, Kaydon showed why he could be worth the hype in a recent workout video shared on X (Twitter) by Quarterback Plug. Displaying some solid footwork and impressive hands, Finley could become a quick riser in the 2026 class and will certainly have more Longhorns fans vying for his commitment in the process.
Take a look:
Texas was one of the first teams to offer Finley over two years ago in June 2022 before he even began his freshman season. Since then, he’s received offers from a host of other programs, including Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Washington, Louisville, Tennessee and many more.
He took an unofficial visit to Louisville on Monday, June 17, but will of course have many more visits to make down the line as he continues through the final two seasons of his high school career.
Over the past two seasons at Aledo (TX), Finley has posted 67 catches for 1,120 yards and 13 touchdowns.