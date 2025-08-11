Three Texas Longhorns Named To Chuck Bednarik Award Preseason Watch List
It should be no secret to any college football fan that the Texas Longhorns have one of, if not the best, defenses in football today.
In the 2024 season, the Burnt Orange defense allowed only 173.8 passing yards per game and, even more astonishing, only 109.6 rushing yards per game.
And obviously, you can't have a good defense without good players on that defense, and Steve Sarkisian has that in spades with defensive lineman Colin Simmons, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., and safety Michael Taaffe.
And according to those at the Maxwell Football Club that determine the winner of the Chuck Bednarik Award, they couldn't agree more.
The Defensive Trio Was Named to the Preseason Watch List for the Bednarik Award
On Monday morning, the preseason watch list for the Bednarik Award was announced, and the defensive trifecta of Simmons, Hill, and Taaffe were each named to the watch list, which should be expected after the 2024 season that each Horn put up.
Simmons, the reigning Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year, tallied 48 combined tackles and nine sacks in his first collegiate season, including seven tackles and two sacks against Mississippi State.
He also scored an interception and forced three fumbles as he was named a Freshman All-American and also to the SEC All-Freshman Team.
Anthony Hill made sure the college football world didn't forget his name in the 2024 season, recording an immaculate 113 combined tackles, including 16.5 of them for loss, eight sacks, an interception, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.
The linebacker out of Wichita, Kansas was easily named a first-team All-American in addition to a first-team All-SEC member.
Safety Michael Taaffe had what many would consider a breakout junior season in 2024, putting up 78 total tackles, 5.5 for loss, a pair of sacks, two interceptions, 12 passes defended, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He was named a second-team All-American for his efforts.
The Chuck Bednarik Award, named after the legendary Philadelphia Eagles linebacker, is given out annually to the college football defensive player of the year, and is voted on by members of the Maxwell Football Club, coaches, and sportswriters and sportscasters across the nation.
The Texas Longhorns have yet to field a winner for the award, but with the three defenders that were named to the preseason watch list, that could very well change after the 2025 season.
The 2024 award went to Colorado's dynamic two-way player Travis Hunter on his way to his Heisman Trophy-winning season.
Simmons, Hill, Taaffe, and the rest of the Longhorns will look to start their hunt for the award and a national championship when they meet the current national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, in Columbus to kick off the 2025 season.