Four Texas Players Who Could Earn Bigger Roles Against Texas State
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The Texas Longhorns enter Saturday’s season opener against Texas State with most of their depth chart settled, but several position battles remain fluid enough for one strong performance to change the equation.
For some Longhorns, the opener is less about proving they belong on the field and more about showing they deserve to stay there. With Ohio State waiting in Week 2, Texas has a valuable opportunity to evaluate players who could become important pieces as the season progresses.
The players below may not enter Saturday as established starters, but they have the most to gain from a strong showing against the Bobcats.
Dylan Sikorski, Guard
Sikorski has been involved in the competition at left guard throughout fall camp, with Laurence Seymore currently in line to start. The Oregon State transfer also brings the versatility to play center, giving Texas another option along the interior.
Sikorski has already received first-team reps, making Saturday an important chance to show that his experience and consistency warrant more opportunities. A clean performance could give offensive line coach Kyle Flood another reason to continue rotating him into the mix.
Andre Cojoe, Offensive Tackle
Cojoe’s stock has climbed considerably after stepping in at left tackle when Trevor Goosby was sidelined with a knee injury. He has since established himself as a reliable option behind the starters at tackle.
Goosby is expected to play Saturday, but head coach Steve Sarkisian has stated that Texas plans to get Cojoe on the field. If he performs well with those opportunities, Cojoe could solidify himself as one of the Longhorns’ most trusted offensive line reserves.
Kobe Black, Safety
Black enters the opener having transitioned from cornerback to safety, where he has pushed Derek Williams Jr. throughout camp. Williams is expected to start, but the competition remains one of the more intriguing battles on the roster.
Black has already shown enough to earn meaningful snaps. The next step is turning those opportunities into production. A strong performance could force Texas to maintain a larger rotation at safety.
Jermaine Bishop Jr. , Wide Reciever
Bishop may have the highest ceiling of the group. The five-star freshman enters a crowded receiver room, but his performance during camp has made it difficult for Texas to keep him on the sideline.
Steve Sarkisian praised Bishop’s confidence and poise, saying, “The moment is never too big for him.”
Bishop does not need to immediately displace one of Texas’ top receivers. But if he creates explosive plays and proves reliable in his opportunities, the Longhorns could have little choice but to increase his workload.
Saturday could ultimately provide the first real evidence of which fringe players are ready to become regular contributors. For Sikorski, Cojoe, Black and Bishop, that makes the opener about much more than simply getting the season started.
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Phoenix Haigis is a staff writer for the Texas Longhorns on SI. He is a junior at the University of Texas at Austin as a journalism major with a minor in sports media. He is also a staff writer for the Daily Texan’s sports department. Haigis was born and raised in Cincinnati, OH., where he became a lifelong Bengals fan and Skyline Chili defender.Follow phoenix_haigis