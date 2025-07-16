Georgia QB Recalls Massive Hit vs. Texas Longhorns in SEC Championship
The Texas Longhorns stepped into the spotlight on Tuesday at SEC Media Days, hearing from Steve Sarkisian and players, a lot was asked about the expectations the Longhorns have in the 2025 season.
Also in Atlanta on Tuesday were the Georgia Bulldogs, leading the Longhorns to come up plenty of times in questions.
New Georgia starting quarterback Gunner Stockton was asked about a hit he received from former Texas Longhorns safety Andrew Mukuba in overtime of the SEC championship game last season and shared his thoughts on the play.
Gunner Stockton's Talks Andrew Mukuba Hit
"I remember sitting goal line and trying to score, that was a special moment. Got my head knocked off a bit, knocked a little silly but just glad I held onto the football and won the game." Stockton said.
Stockton came into last year's SEC Championship Game after starting quarterback Carson Beck got hurt at the end of the second quarter. And from the jump, Stockton infused life into the Bulldogs, leading a 10-play 75-yard touchdown drive right after halftime. Right after Stockton suffered that big hit, the Bulldogs punched the ball into the endzone and capped off their victory in the SEC championship game over Texas, 22-19.
Stockton finished the game completing 12 of 16 pass attempts for 71 yards. And due to Beck's injury, he played the rest of the season, where Georgia ultimately lost to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.
This season, Stockton walks into 2025 as the undeniable starting quarterback for Georgia after Beck transferred to Miami following the end of the season. Stockton's first two starts of the season should ease him into the starting role, taking on Marshall and Austin Peay to begin the year.
But after the first two weeks of the season, that's where Georgia's schedule heats up, with the start of conference play beginning with a clash against Tennessee in Knoxville, followed by hosting Alabama and Kentucky. Games against Auburn, Ole Miss, and Florida in subsequent weeks give Stockton even more challenges. Then there's a matchup with Mississippi State before Georgia hosts Texas on Nov. 15 for another big SEC heavyweight fight.
Texas will be walking into Sanford Stadium well-rested after a bye week while also looking to avenge the two losses that the Bulldogs gave the Longhorns. Playing at Georgia has been one of the hardest challenges in all of college football in recent memory, as the Bulldogs currently ride a 32-game home winning streak that began back in 2019.
The Longhorns are no strangers to walking into some of the toughest arenas in college football, as earlier in the season, the Longhorns will travel to Columbus in week one. And in previous years have traveled and won games at Texas A&M, Michigan, and notably Alabama in 2023. Before the Longhorns' victory in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide were enjoying a 21-game winning streak at Bryant-Denny Stadium; the Longhorns could break another long-standing winning streak when Texas travels to Athens on Nov. 15.