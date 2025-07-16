Steve Sarkisian 'Impressed' by New Texas Longhorns Left Tackle
Tuesday was the day for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns to take center stage at SEC Media Days, with a huge point of emphasis being around new starting quarterback Arch Manning and the championship expectations the Longhorns have walking into the 2025 season. A piece that will highly influence the Longhorns' 2025 season is the new-look offensive line, which Steve Sarkisian commented on.
While speaking to the media, Steve Sarkisian talked about third-year offensive tackle Trevor Goosby's development within the Longhorns program and what the 6'7 tackle could look like once the season rolls around.
"Trevor is a guy who's very mature, very confident, has developed incredibly," Sarkisian said. "He was 270 pounds when he got here, and now here he is today, just under 320 pounds, and he still has the athleticism. He plays tough, he plays physical. He's grown into a natural leader for us, and I've been impressed by that.
What Changes has the Texas Longhorns Offensive line Undergone heading into 2025
The Longhorns are in need of replacing four out of their five starting linemen from last season. As Left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. was drafted No. 9 overall by the Saints, right tackle Cameron Williams was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles, left guard Hayden Connor was picked by the Arizona Cardinals, both in the sixth round, and center Jake Majors was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after going undrafted.
Steve Sarkisian also talked about needing someone to step up in the offensive line room, and Trevor Goosby has been one of the voices that is beginning to stand out.
"We needed that up front on the offensive line, who was going to kind of take the bull by the horns and become the voices up there," Sarkisian said. "And he's been a guy that's assumed that, but I think he's earning that too by the work ethic and the way he's developing.
Aside from Goosby, the Longhorns have several other talented offensive linemen on the roster as Texas brings back DJ Campbell, who returned for his senior season and is the only lone starter from last season's team to return. Campbell brings in a veteran presence with lots of playing experience, with 30 career starts under his belt and a sense of continuity from last season.
The Longhorns' offensive line room has a blend of both older and younger talent. With fourth-year players like Cole Hutson and Neto Umeozulu, and third-year guys like Jaydon Chatman and Andre Cojoe. All of who have experience within the Longhorns program and Sarkisian's offensive system who could battle for a starting role along the offensive line.
Texas also has many younger guys who could fight for a spot on the Longhorns' offensive line, including second-year players like Brandon Baker and Daniel Cruz, who came into Texas as touted prospects in the 2024 recruiting class, and true freshmen four-star Nick Brooks. Sarkisian mentioned the progress Baker has shown from year one to year two.
"Brandon's been on a great trajectory, proud of the work that he's putting in. It's important to him. It matters, and you can feel that. And so again, I think he's got a very bright future." Sarkisian said.