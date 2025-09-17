Grading Texas Longhorns Position Groups in Ugly Victory over UTEP
The Texas Longhorns have started the season far from the expectations that were set by many college football analysts and Longhorn fans. Possibly the biggest display of the Longhorns' struggles was visible in their victory over the UTEP Miners, with questions especially on offense becoming increasingly louder.
With Texas now looking ahead to their final nonconference matchup, taking on the Sam Houston State Bearkats, before a bye week and then right into the heart of SEC play, let's take a look and grade the Longhorns by position group after their less-than-convincing victory over UTEP.
Grading the Position Groups
Quarterback: D
One of the biggest causes of concern from the Longhorns' offense is the player under center in Arch Manning. The quarterback has looked far away from the expectations and predictions many had set out for the new Longhorns starting quarterback.
While finding success with his legs against the Miners, scoring two rushing touchdowns, the passing offense was hard to watch at times. Manning completed 11 of his 25 pass attempts for 114 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The struggles were from start to finish as Manning went on a streak of 10 consecutive incomplete passes and did not eclipse 100 yards passing until the fourth quarter.
Running Back: C+
With the second straight game without running back Quintrevion Wisner, CJ Baxter was expected to once again carry the load for the offense on the ground. However, after an injury on the first play of the game, Baxter missed the remainder of the game, forcing the offense to pivot to its younger running backs.
True freshman James Simon made his college debut being the Longhorns' leading rusher, and second-year players Christian Clark and Jerrick Gibson received more carries than usual. While Texas was able to move the ball at times on the ground, Simon had just 67 yards on the day and for the third straight game, a running back did not score a rushing touchdown.
Pass Catchers: B-
When the quarterback is struggling, it's really hard to judge the performance of the Longhorns' pass catchers. Wide receiver Ryan Wingo finally scored his first receiving touchdown of the season, but the connection between him and Manning still needs work.
As for the other two key pass catchers on the Longhorns offense, it was mostly a quiet day for both wide receiver Parker Livingstone and tight end Jack Endries, who combined for just three receptions for 27 yards.
Offensive Line: B
There is still plenty of room to go for Texas's offensive line in both pass and run blocking. The offensive line kept Manning upright the whole game, not surrendering a single sack, but struggled a bit on rushing plays, giving up five tackles-for-loss.
The Defense: A
Texas's defensive unit once again proved why it's one of the best units in the country and the side of the ball the Longhorns should not have to worry about once conference play arrives in a few short weeks.
For the second consecutive week, the defense forced multiple turnovers, both coming from the secondary, with an interception from safety Jelani McDonald and freshman Graceson Littleton getting his first career interceptions against the Miners.
As for the front seven, they were stifling against UTEP's rushing attack, minimizing the Miners' leading running back to just 39 yards and holding UTEP to just 50 yards rushing combined. The Longhorns were also busy in the backfield, recording six tackles-for-loss and two sacks.
Special Teams: A
Not much was seen from kicker Mason Shipley and punter Jack Bouwmeester; however, when needed, they continued to be consistent. With Shipley making both of his field goals and all three of his extra point attempts, while Bouwmeester continued to be a force in the punting game, averaging 47 yards per punt, one landing inside the 20-yard line, and his longest being 58 yards.
Ryan Niblett was a difference maker in the punt return game, with his three attempts totaling 72 yards for an average of 24 yards per return and his longest being a 49-yard return.