Greatest Longhorn Football recruits of All Time - No. 2, Sergio Kindle

Born in Los Angeles, California, Kindle moved to the ultimate football theatre, Texas.

As a young child At Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas, he shined on both sides of the ball. Showcasing a combination of speed, ideal size, and physical style of play, he was able to rush 5,627 yards and 86 touchdowns - pretty impressive for a guy whose main position was on the other side of the ball at linebacker. Kindle was the epitome of a dual threat player.

While starring on the football field, the six-foot-three, 220 pound teenager also competed on the basketball court, as well as running the 400m on the track team.

Kindle received Texas all-state honors on both offense and defense in 2005. His dominance earned him a five-star recruitment rating, as well as the overall No. 1 ranking for inside linebackers in the nation.

Sergio received offers from top programs all over the nation including LSU, Oklahoma, and Texas. The Dallas native decided to take his talents three hours away to the Forty Acres. At Texas, Kindle appeared in 11 games his freshman season, before getting arrested for driving while intoxicated before his sophomore year. The incident cost him the first three games of the 2007 season. The two-time All-Big 12 selection was a four-year starter for the Horns, tallying 176 tackles, 16 sacks and three forced fumbles over his career.

Kindle ended up being drafted with the 11th pick in the second round (43rd overall) by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2010 NFL Draft. Prior to signing his rookie contract, Kindle fell down two flights of stairs at a home in Austin and was sent to the hospital with head trauma. Everything seemed to go downhill from that point as it cost him the whole season. After one short season, the Ravens waived Kindle to make room for outside linebacker Terrel Suggs.