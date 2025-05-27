Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love Thinks Matthew Golden 'Looks Like a Stud'
First-round Green Bay Packers NFL Draft pick and former Texas Longhorns receiver Matthew Golden has high expectations this coming season, earning him some praise from his new quarterback, Jordan Love.
In a recent interview with the Athletic's Matt Schneidman, Love talked about his newest wide receiver and the potential he has exhibited for the Packers thus far.
"I'm excited to see just his potential on the football field," Love said. "Just the start we've had...he looks like a stud, looks like a very polished receiver."
Golden was drafted by the Packers with the 23rd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Packers draft choice marks the first time that the team has taken a wide receiver in the first round of the draft since 2002. The last wide receiver to be taken by the packers in the first round, prior to Golden, was former Pro-Bowler Javon Walker.
Love finished the 2024 NFL season with 3,389 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and a first-round playoff loss to the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. Golden will be joining a Packers receiver corps that failed to have a player with 1,000 receiving yards, with the closest being Jayden Reed who finished with 857.
Golden had his breakout collegiate season this past year when he transferred to Texas from Houston. In the fall, Golden finished his lone year with the Longhorns with 58 receptions, 987 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns, all career highs.
It was due to Golden's impressive season in Texas' first year in the SEC that he saw a drastic rise in his draft stock. The only two receivers drafted before Golden were Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan and Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka. McMillan was taken eighth overall by the Panthers and Egbuka was taken 19th overall by the Buccaneers.
With expectations high and a proven quarterback at the helm, the sky's the limit for Green Bay's newest wide receiver.