Green Bay Packers Rookie Matthew Golden Adjusting to New NFL Life

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden was selected by the Packers at 23rd overall and is expected to be an important pass-catcher in Green Bay.

Tyler Firtel

Wide receiver Matthew Golden of Texas poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy after being selected by the Green Bay Packers during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025, in Green Bay.
Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden was born and bred a Texan, growing up and starting his college career in Houston and finishing it in Austin. The NFL Draft, however, moved him up north to Green Bay, Wisconsin to start his professional career.

Now about a month since being drafted to Green Bay, Golden mentioned the size disparity between Green Bay and the previous cities he's familiar with in an X post from Matt Schneidman, a Packers beat writer for The Athletic.

“Starting to realize Green Bay not too big, so a lot of people gonna recognize me," Golden said at quarterback Jordan Love's charity softball game. "But it’s a blessing just to be able to be around people that care about you and can see you. For me, it’s just being able to show my face and show that I love being here. I'm ready to put my best foot forward and go out there and play ball.”

Matthew Golden
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas wideout Matthew Golden (WO16) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Houston and Austin are both significantly bigger than Green Bay in population and total area, what also causes Golden's recognition is him being a pro selected by the hometown team on draft night. When walking onto the stage to greet commissioner Roger Goodell, Golden received an emphatic cheer from the home fans and responded by addressing them on the microphone.

Before Golden, the Packers had not picked a wide receiver in the first round since 2002, making him a highly-anticipated rookie for the fanbase. He is already listed as the WR No. 2 on the Green Bay depth chart and immediately becomes an important pass-catcher for Love.

Golden is just beginning to get settled in his new situation in Green Bay, but he has already started building a relationship with his new quarterback, earning praise from the 2020 first-rounder recently. Golden and Love's connection could be one destined to wreak havoc on NFL defenses in the future.

The Packers will open their regular season hosting the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7.

