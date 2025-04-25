Matthew Golden Delivers Epic Speech to Green Bay Packers at NFL Draft
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden had a 2025 draft night to remember for more reasons than one.
After seeing two other receivers get selected before him in the first round, Golden's chances of being a Day 1 pick were growing slimmer.
He was one of 15 players in attendance for the draft in Green Bay, but fittingly, it was the hometown Packers that ended his long wait in the green room by selecting him at No. 23 overall.
Golden's walk to the stage was far from typical. As the "Green & Yellow" Packers theme song echoed in the air, Green Bay fans waited for Golden to emerge from the tunnel. Once he did, he was met with rowdy applause before taking the mic to officially greet the fanbase.
Take a look at the entire sequence:
"It was so cool, the energy of the Packer fans, I could just feel it," Golden said. "And you know, I'm so excited to be here. I'm glad the organization picked me."
Golden said afterwards that he had a feeling the Packers would be calling his name. The Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans were seen as potential landing spots for the Houston native but instead he'll be staying at Lambeau.
"It all goes back to wanting to be drafted in the first round," Golden said. "You know, I knew it was an opportunity with each team. When the Packers came, I had a feeling that they were going to come get me. Once I got the call, I answered, and they told me they were picking me."
During his only season at Texas, Golden had 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. The hype became clearly warranted once he finished with a 4.29 time in the 40-yard dash, best among wide receivers this season and second overall for all players at this year's NFL Combine.
Golden will now join a Green Bay receiving corps that features Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks. The Packers finished last season with an 11-6 record but lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card.