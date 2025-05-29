Greg Sankey Teases Potential Scheduling Agreement Between SEC, Big Ten
Widely considered to be the most dominant conferences in college football, the SEC and Big Ten have both increased their separation from other conferences and elevated the level of competition with each other in recent years.
To acknowledge and lean into this intensifying competitiveness between the conferences, several SEC coaches have talked about a potential collaboration that would allow for more inter-conference matchups during the regular season.
The proposed partnership would likely mean the addition of a ninth conference game for SEC teams, allowing each team to face a Big Ten opponent as one of their conference matchups.
Several coaches, administrators and experts have weighed in, but the most recent voice to contribute is SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Sankey views that he has three options when it comes to addressing this issue: stay out of it, facilitate it, or mandate them to play. He noted that the mandate would be “incredibly difficult” and that getting it approved would be a “long road to hoe.”
The mandate could take years to enact, especially because not everyone is in favor of its authorization. Some SEC coaches don’t see the positives of adding another difficult game into a season where conference play already takes a toll on the health and strength of players.
Another problem lies in the fact that this could interfere with regularly scheduled rivalry games. The nine-conference game model could put a strain on Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, and South Carolina, the four SEC schools with annual rivalry games against in-state ACC schools.
However, in terms of competition and ratings, the concept of SEC schools facing Big 10 schools during the regular season has potential advantages. Victories in these matchups could help teams strengthen their cases for CFP selection, and it would help expose teams to a wider variety of matchups during the season.
For a school like Texas, another high-profile matchup each year could help improve their chances at reaching the playoffs and prepare them to succeed against Big Ten teams in playoff situations.
They have been eliminated in the playoffs by Big Ten teams for two back-to-back years, first losing to the Washington Huskies in 2024 and then the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2025.
The champions of the previous two College Football Playoff Championships have hailed from the Big Ten Conference, with Ohio State winning most recently and the Michigan Wolverines taking the title in 2024. This increases the importance of in game exposure against tough Big Ten opponents.
Although it could be awhile before fans see a change like this happen, it’s worth paying attention to as discussions continue to proceed.