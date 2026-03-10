Here's Where Texas Longhorns Tight End Jack Endries Could Be Drafted

The NFL offseason is in full effect. The free agency window officially opens tomorrow at 3 p.m. CT, and the Combine wrapped up just over a week ago.

Seven draft-declared Texas Longhorns took part in those festivities, meaning they will likely end up on an NFL roster at the end of April 25th.

Each of those players' film has been reviewed and graded over the past week, concluding today with tight end Jack Endries. Linebackers Anthony Hill Jr. and Trey Moore, cornerbacks Malik Muhammad and Jaylon Guilbeau, offensive guard DJ Campbell and safety Michael Taaffe were already profiled.

The Good

Despite being a lightly pursued three-star recruit out of Danville, California, Endries made an immediate impact at Cal, starting all 13 games as a freshman. He repeated that feat as a sophomore, becoming the top receiving-threat for future Heisman-winner Fernando Mendoza.

He then entered the portal as a four-star prospect and No. 4 tight end in his class, ultimately committing to Texas, where he once again started every game.

As a player, Endries is a prototypical F-tight end who can also add value as an H-back.

He is the definition of quarterback-friendly, finding soft spots in zone coverage, boxing-out defenders, and hauling in passes outside of his frame. He also has the concentration and strength to hang onto the ball in contested-catch situations.

Endries has above-average positioning in the run-game, sealing angles off and opening cutback lanes.

He runs smooth routes and his speed snowballs as he goes, evidenced by his slow start but great finish in the 40-yard dash.

Jack Endries is a TE prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.65 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 184 out of 1356 TE from 1987 to 2026.



Jack Endries is a TE prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.65 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 184 out of 1356 TE from 1987 to 2026.

Pending agility testing, bench tomorrow, splits projected.

That 40 time was part of an overall impressive Combine, which was particularly important for Endries after he left the East-West Shrine Bowl early with a minor injury. He specifically excelled at the vertical jump, which will assuage some fears about his athletic upside.

Endries makes the most of his catches, always looking for yards-after-the-catch after securing the ball. He also has an interesting knack for bluffing assignments, which will give him extra value to creative offensive play-callers.

He has already put together three productive seasons in two different offensive schemes while starting in every game and is just a hair over 22 years-old.

The Bad

Endries did well at the combine but lacks impressive speed or strength. He has an unfilled frame at 6"5, 245 lbs, but likely can not afford the loss of speed associated with significant weight gain.

His light frame causes him to be fairly weak at the point-of-attack, preventing him from accessing the field in 11 personnel or being used often as an inline-blocker.

He also struggles as a run blocker due to a tendency to miss assignments in the second-level.

He is not quick and struggles to separate, particularly on shorter routes where he cannot build up his speed.

While he is always searching for YAC, he is not a real run-after-the-catch threat due to his poor strength and speed.

Endries' production fell off with the Longhorns, as did his PFF grades. Fortunately, it seems that that had more to do with a struggle to adjust to a misfit offense than it did with him not being able to compete at a higher level of college football.

Category (According to PFF) 2024 2025 Receptions 56 33 Yards 623 346 Yards per Route Run 2.13 1.07 Offensive Grade 77.0 68.5 Receiving Grade 85.4 65.1

It is worth mentioning that Endries improved in touchdowns scored and run-blocking grade, however.

Final Grade

Overall, Jack Endries is a safety-blanket tight end whose college resume is quite impressive for his age. While physical limitations limit his upside, he is still just 22 years-old and has plenty of room to grow as a player and athlete.

Final Grade: Round 4-5