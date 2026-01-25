Texas Longhorns NFL Draft Prospect Injured During East-West Shrine Bowl Practice

With the 2025 college football season wrapped up, draft season is swinging into full gear.

Participants for the East-West Shrine Bowl showed up to Frisco, Texas yesterday for weigh-ins and to begin practicing.

Four Longhorns accepted invites to the event, however after only one day, one is already going home.

Former Longhorn Tight End Jack Endries leaves Shrine Bowl with injury

Sep 13, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Jack Endries (88) walks off the field after a game against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Jack Endries left the Shrine Bowl after suffering an undisclosed during a practice.

The Daily Texan's Nicholas Kingman confirmed the injury with Eric Galko, the East-West Shrine Bowl director of football operations and player personnel.

“Yeah, (Endries) was here, took a couple of days of practice, and (got) a little bit sore from practice as well and wanted to get back to training for the combine,” Galko told the Daily Texan.

It seems that the injury is not major and will not prevent Endries from participating in other parts of the pre-draft process.

"Nothing major at all," Galko told the Daily Texan.

Endries spent one year at Texas after playing his first two years with the Cal Golden Bears. He started every game of his career at both schools and finished with a total of 124 catches for 1,376 yards and seven touchdowns.

Endries entered the draft a year early and was ranked the fifth-best tight end in this year's class by ESPN's Field Yates.

Endries left fellow Longhorns DJ Campbell, Jaylon Guilbeau and Ethan Burke, who are all still participating in the Shrine Bowl.

Those players will have a chance to showcase their abilities to all 32 teams. That is especially important for Guilbeau and Burke, two players who did not crack Yates' ranking.

While Endries is losing this opportunity to improve his stock ahead of the draft on Apr. 23, it seems his decision to leave was made with preparation for the combine in mind.

The combine is often the best way for prospects to jump up draft boards, and with added time to prepare and ensure that he is in perfect health, Endries could be gearing up for an impressive showing.

Currently, Endries' speed and strength are thought of as weaknesses for him as a prospect. Teams love his ability to run routes and find soft spots in coverage, so if he can put up surprising combine numbers he will be looked at as a more well-rounded prospect.

Endries has plenty of time to prepare ahead of the Feb. 26 combine.