Here's What Happened Last Time The Texas Longhorns Played Vanderbilt
The move to the SEC has allowed the Texas Longhorns to rekindle their series with some opponents they hadn't seen in decades, and the Vanderbilt Commodores are one such opponent.
Texas and Vanderbilt met quite often early on in their history, with 12 matchups between 1899-1928. After that, though, the Longhorns and Commodores went nearly a century without playing each other. Even though one program was significantly better than the other during that time (hint: it's Texas), it's always a shame to see regular series fall by the wayside.
However, the Longhorns moving to the SEC was exactly what they needed to revive their series with the Commodores, and the first game didn't disappoint.
Texas Longhorns Avoided Trap Game vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
On Oct. 26, 2024, the Longhorns entered their road matchup against the Commodores at a pivotal point in their season. They had just lost their first game of the season to Georgia a week prior, which knocked them down from No. 1 to No. 5 in the AP Poll. So, facing the upstart Commodores - who already upset then-No. 1 Alabama earlier in the year - in Nashville looked to be a good challenge.
Indeed it was, as the Longhorns escaped the Music City with a 27-24 victory. It wasn't like they were in grave danger (they never trailed after the first quarter) but it was a bit of a sloppy performance, particularly in the second half.
After building a 21-7 lead at halftime, the Longhorns seeming let their foot off the gas in the final 30 minutes. Of their five second-half drives (not including kneeldowns at the end of the game), two ended in field goals, two in punts and one in an interception.
Thankfully for them, the defense held strong to preserve the win. The Commodores scored two touchdowns in the second half, but one came off an interception and the other came in the final minute of the game.
Quinn Ewers completed 27 of 37 passes for 288 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions on the day. DeAndre Moore Jr. caught six passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns.
For the Commodores, Diego Pavia completed 16 of 29 passes for 143 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also the team's leading rusher with 67 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Junior Sherrill had six receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown.
The Commodores are much-improved compared to last season, and the fact that they played the Longhorns close last year could be cause for concern for Steve Sarkisian and co.