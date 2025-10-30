Texas Longhorns Might Have New WR1 vs. Vanderbilt
As anticipated prior to the season’s start, several targets have emerged within the Texas Longhorns’ wide receiver core.
It took a little bit longer than expected for this core to start reaching its potential, but it seems like they could be putting the pieces together at just the right time.
One receiver has surfaced to the top of this group in somewhat of an unconventional manner: Emmett Mosley V.
Who is Emmett Mosley V?
Mosley is a sophomore transfer from Stanford, who decided to bring his talents to the Forty Acres after a standout freshman year. He recorded 48 receptions for 525 yards last year, scoring six touchdowns on the season.
Transferring to Texas marked the beginning of a new journey for Mosley, but it hasn’t been free of complications. The sophomore missed a significant portion of training camp and the first four games of the 2025 season with a lower leg injury, preventing him from accustoming himself to playing within this offense and establishing a rhythm with quarterback Arch Manning.
“This has been a tough, tough go for him, with the injury basically all throughout training camp and early point in the season,” head coach Steve Sarkisian said. “I think we can all see the talent now, all the things we were talking about.”
After those four games, he finally found himself cleared to take the field in burnt orange for the first time. Mosley started to build momentum in his first game back, logging a few longer receptions and earning his reps earnestly.
However, it wasn’t until the Longhorns’ most recent matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs that it became clear just how much of a threat he could become for Texas this year.
Mosley accumulated four receptions for 53 yards, adding two touchdowns to Texas’ scoreboard. One of his touchdown catches was in overtime for the Longhorns from backup quarterback Matthew Caldwell, and it helped solidify his spot as one of the most if not the most important receivers in the matchup.
Wide receiver Ryan Wingo was the only receiver with more yards than Mosley, but he also racked up a few dropped passes throughout the matchups duration. It was Mosley who pulled through in crunch time, catching Caldwell’s only touchdown pass of the season so far.
Caldwell will likely start for the Longhorns this upcoming Saturday against the Vanderbilt Commodores, and the rapport he has created with Mosley could mean that fans will see more from this duo than any other one this weekend.
Kickoff is set for Saturday, Nov. 1, at 11 a.m., and it will serve as Mosley’s first healthy home game with his new team.