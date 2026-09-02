Hero Kanu's Praise for the Texas Offensive Line Should Get Fans Excited

For the Texas Longhorns, the biggest issue, concern, and position group that will continue to be questioned heading into the season for many Texas fans is the starting offensive line until proven otherwise.

And for good reason, as the Longhorns' offensive line unit struggled mightily throughout the majority of the 2025 season until finding a bit of consistency player down the stretch.

Texas's offensive line played a big hand in Steve Sarkisian having the worst running game he's had during his five seasons in Austin, and the unit also struggled to protect Arch Manning. However, the Longhorns' offensive line could be turning a corner with the season opener against the Texas State Bobcats this weekend.

Hero Kanu Speaks On the Offensive Line's Playing Style

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) runs onto the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While senior defensive lineman Hero Kanu returns to Austin to be one of the headliners of what should be one of the top defensive fronts not just in the SEC but in the nation, the veteran defensive tackle had praise for the offensive line that he sees every time in practice.

Kanu spoke in a Monday press conference on what he is seeing from the Longhorns' retooled offensive line, and what he said is extremely promising, and it should get Texas fans fired up to see the new look starting five upfront.

“The O-line is strong,” Kanu said. “They’re nasty. I can tell you that. Finishing blocks, that’s a big thing. The O-line, they’re finishing blocks.”

The Longhorns and Sarkisian had to address the offensive line, no doubt about it, after the offensive line failed to hold up for most of the 2025 season, which obviously hindered the Texas offense's potential a year ago.

Texas has the perfect anchor in star left tackle Trevor Goosby, who could be out for the Longhorns' first game of the season after suffering a bone bruise a few weeks ago. While working back from the minor injury, Goosby is back practicing, which is a positive, but he could be held out to save him for Ohio State and keep the long and grueling SEC schedule in mind.

The Longhorns have two other returners in center Connor Robertson, who will provide consistency after stabilizing the offensive line a year ago, and right guard Brandon Baker, whose move to the inside of the offensive line provides added athleticism in the interior of the offensive line.

And the two other projected starters in left guard Laurence Seymore and right tackle Melvin Siani bring the athleticism both in the passing and running game that the Longhorns lacked with their unit in 2025.

While the Longhorns' offensive line questions won't be answered until the Texas offense gets back on the field and can prove it can run and pass the ball effectively and efficiently, Texas has the necessary answers to put any concerns to bed.

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