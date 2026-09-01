Six Texas Longhorns Position Rooms, Six Breakout Candidates to Watch

Game week has finally arrived, and the excitement couldn't be higher for the Texas Longhorns. They'll begin the season at home against Texas State on Saturday.

The 5th-ranked Longhorns have lofty goals this season. Steve Sarkisian heavily invested in the transfer portal and arguably assembled his best roster since taking over as head coach. Texas is littered with talent from top to bottom.

However, that doesn't mean breakout candidates can't emerge. Let's take a look at a few players that Longhorns fans should become familiar with before the season begins.

Wide Receiver Room: Emmett Mosley V

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V reacts after a touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The wide receiver room has an elite duo with Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo. They're going to have huge seasons as dependable targets for Arch Manning, but not enough people are talking about Emmett Mosley V.

Mosley finished with 408 receiving yards and three touchdowns last season. He missed time due to injury, but at full strength, Mosley could have a big year as well. Sarkisian said he's playing at an extremely high level during fall camp, so hopefully that translates well to the regular season.

Running Back: Michael Terry III

There is stiff competition for touches in the running back room with the additions of Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown. But Michael Terry III will find an increased role this year.

Terry looked much better during fall camp, and the coaching staff has taken notice. He's shown big-play ability, and if the opportunity arises, Terry will seize it.

Tight End: Nick Townsend

Texas Longhorns tight end Nick Townsend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The tight end position has been a question mark for Texas, but Nick Townsend is looking to erase all doubts. The sophomore is poised for increased production.

There are a lot of mouths to feed in this Longhorns' offense, but Townsend should carve out a role. If he becomes a threat in the passing game, this offense becomes even better.

Defensive Line: Lance Jackson

Texas Longhorns defensive end Lance Jackson. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colin Simmons will command plenty of attention from opposing offenses, which means Lance Jackson will have a higher success rate.

He recorded two sacks as a freshman, but that number will increase in 2026. Texas would love to generate pressure from multiple edge rushers. Jackson and Simmons could be the guys to do just that.

Linebacker: Justin Cryer

The linebacker position took a hit when Ty'Anthony Smith was suddenly dismissed from the team, but it opened up an opportunity for Florida State transfer Justin Cryer.

Cryer could be the answer to Texas' MIKE linebacker question, and he should thrive alongside Pitt transfer Rasheem Biles.

Secondary: Graceson Littleton

Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton celebrates. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Graceson Littleton is another second-year player who is poised to take a big leap this season. He brings versatility to the secondary and could lead the team in interceptions.

Littleton should be a player more Texas fans are excited about. He could become a major part of this defense, and last year's experience will only make him better this year.

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