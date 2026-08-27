Why the Texas Longhorns' Biggest Offensive Question Isn't Arch Manning

With the Texas Longhorns’ opening game less than two weeks away, they enter the season with enormous attention on Arch Manning and the offense around him.

But the more consequential uncertainty isn’t Manning or the weapons Steve Sarkisian brought in to help him out; it’s the five men entrusted with protecting him.

This issue isn’t necessarily whether or not Texas has the talent on its offensive line. It’s whether the Longhorns can identify their best combination and give that group enough time together to build the chemistry and cohesion needed to prevent another 23-sack season for Manning.

Trevor Goosby's Injury

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby rests during a game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Texas faithful caught a break in offensive tackle Trevor Goosby’s diagnosis of a bone bruise, likely keeping him on the shelf for only a few weeks, Goosby’s absence means missing key time on the practice field in the lead-up to the Longhorns’ opening game against Texas State.

Before the injury, Goosby was projected to start at left tackle, giving Texas a building block to protect Manning’s blindside. Now, the Longhorns will be forced to explore what a line without him would look like.

Andrew Cojoe has been among the players seeing consistent reps with the first team at left tackle, but with Goosby expected back relatively soon, the larger concern isn’t who can replace him.

It’s what his short absence means for a unit that’s already seeing significant change.

New Faces on the Block

Even with Goosby’s health in question, Texas’ projected starting line features a mixture of transfers, position changes and returning experience.

Projected left guard and Western Kentucky transfer Laurence Seymore enters the season with an impressive pass protection resume, only allowing one sack and eight quarterback pressures.

Fifth-year Connor Robertson adds a veteran presence at center along with a close connection to Manning. He allowed zero sacks and quarterback hits in the eight games he played after taking over against Kentucky.

I asked Arch Manning about his relationship with Connor Robertson, who said Manning is his “best friend.”



“He’s my best friend. What a guy. He’s got great juice. It’s definitely a benefit having such a close friend of yours as your center. My brother was my center in high… pic.twitter.com/9zLsxETlLa — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) August 25, 2026

Brandon Baker enters this season with a projected shift to right guard after starting 13 games last season at right tackle. Although he will need to clean up on penalties after committing a team-high of 12 last season, he didn’t allow a single sack.

Wake Forest transfer Melvin Siani has stepped into Baker's former spot at right tackle, similarly coming off a year where he allowed zero sacks and only nine pressures for the Demon Deacons.

So, while it’s clear the offensive line has the talent and experience you’d want for a team with national championship aspirations, the underlying issue is a lack of time spent on the field together.

That’s what makes every August practice valuable, and why Goosby’s absence eats into the limited time the line has together.

The Right Five

The question isn’t whether Texas can find five capable offensive linemen.

It’s whether Sarkisian can find the right five — and give them enough time together so that five individual pieces can act as one cohesive unit.

Texas State will provide the first look at whether Texas can solve that problem, but with SEC play looming shortly after, the Longhorns won’t have much time to find out.

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