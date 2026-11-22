Texas has found plenty of ways to win football games this season. Making it look easy hasn’t always been one of them.

Saturday was a nice change of pace.

Texas took control early and never looked back. By the time the fourth quarter started, second- and third-team players were getting reps.

But not everyone’s stock is rising.

Here’s who’s up and who’s down after Texas’ 45-3 win against Arkansas.

Stock Up: Lance Jackson

Oct 17, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns edge Lance Jackson reacts after making a tackle during the second half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lance Jackson and Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson may share the same last name, but they certainly weren’t friends on Saturday.

The sophomore edge made life miserable for his Arkansas counterpart, wreaking havoc in the backfield and making his presence felt before getting some well-earned rest in the blowout.

Jackson finished with six tackles, tied for the team lead, but his biggest moment came late in the first quarter, when he got to the quarterback for a strip sack. Although Arkansas recovered the fumble, it was another example of the disruption Jackson brought to Texas' defensive front.

And with Colin Simmons sidelined, Jackson’s performance was all the more encouraging.

Stock Up: Arch Manning

Nov 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning enters the field before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What a difference a week makes.

After throwing three interceptions against LSU, Manning looked like an entirely different quarterback against Arkansas. He was decisive, accurate and, perhaps most importantly, comfortable. Manning finished 21-of-25 for 287 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

His best work came just before halftime.

With less than a minute remaining, Manning delivered two beautifully placed passes to Ryan Wingo for gains of 29 and 22 yards before finding Emmett Mosley V on a 17-yard touchdown screen, extending Texas’ lead to 31-3.

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Four plays, 26 seconds and a couple of deadly darts.

Stock Up: Michael Terry III

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Michael Terry III carries the ball at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Terry III is making a pretty convincing case for more playing time.

The freshman outcarried and outgained Raleek Brown, rushing for 32 yards on seven carries while averaging 4.6 yards per attempt. He also found the end zone early in the second half. While those aren’t eye-popping numbers, Terry made the most of his opportunity.

And when a freshman is producing more on the ground than Texas’ leading rusher, that’s worth paying attention to.

Stock Down: Raleek Brown (On the Ground)

Nov 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown runs for yards ahead of Arkansas Razorbacks defensive backs Joker Johnson and Christian Harrison during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let’s make one thing clear: Brown didn’t have a bad day.

His contributions through the air, including an out-of-this-world 30-yard reception that helped set up Terry’s touchdown, offered another reminder of his versatility. But his production as a runner told a different story.

Brown never got much going on the ground, finishing behind Terry with 13 rushing yards on five carries.

Some of that comes down to opportunity and game script, and Brown certainly hasn’t done anything to lose his place in Texas’ backfield. But with Terry making the most of his limited touches, Brown’s relatively quiet afternoon was enough to see a dip in his rushing stock, even if only slightly.

Stock Down: Cam Coleman

Nov 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman runs against Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Christian Harrison (1) after making a catch during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where is Cam Coleman?

After going without a catch against LSU, the junior receiver managed just one reception for 16 yards against Arkansas. And that came on Texas' opening possession.

Perhaps the most telling comparison is with freshman Jermaine Bishop Jr., who has now moved ahead of Coleman in receptions despite entering the year with considerably fewer expectations. Of course, not every quiet stat line is entirely a receiver's doing. But for the No. 1-ranked transfer this offseason, one catch in two games simply isn't enough.

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