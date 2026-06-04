How Big Of A Season Could Texas Longhorns' RB Hollywood Smothers Actually Have?

The majority of the discussion around this Texas Longhorns football program has been around starting quarterback Arch Manning, and rightfully so.

However, Manning will need ten other players to nail their roles if this team has any chance at having a successful season. One of those players the Longhorns will be counting on is transfer running back Daylan "Hollywood" Smothers.

Smothers spent 2024 and 2025 with the North Carolina State Wolfpack and started his college career in 2023 with the Oklahoma Sooners. Now that he's on the good side of the rivalry, it's time for fans to start dreaming about how big of a season Smothers can have in the burnt orange.

Power In The Run Game

Hollywood Smothers brings elite explosiveness back to the Texas backfield pic.twitter.com/qC3SSXuOPA — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) May 2, 2026

Smothers will be bringing his explosiveness to an offense that will be looking to unload the moment they step on the field this fall.

The transfer running back was just shy of having a 1,000 -yard rushing season last year for the Wolfpack. Smothers finished with 939 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. The now Texas back also posted an impressive 5.9 rushing yards per attempt. That's the kind of number that will break the will of a defensive front and open the playbook for Steve Sarkisian.

So, What Can Fans Expect?

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) carries the football against Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Justin Scott (5) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This is not a slight to NC State, but Smothers is going to be running behind a much better offensive line this season than he did last year.

The idea of a running back who can gain nearly six yards per attempt means that Manning is going to have plenty of chances to open the field up. With so much focus on Manning and this passing game, Smothers is the player who can expose those defenses that are expecting more from the pass game.

This could easily be the year Smothers hits the 1,000-yard mark.

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