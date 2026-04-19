After announcing his intent to return for his final season of eligibility, Connor Robertson has emerged as one of the most experienced players on the Longhorns’ offensive line.

But for Robertson, this spring represents the culmination of patience.

A former three-star prospect out of Austin Westlake, Robertson was the lowest-rated signee in Texas’ 2022 offensive line class. Despite holding more than 30 offers, he chose to stay home and wait his turn — a decision that’s beginning to pay off.

After spending several seasons as the backup to longtime starter Jake Majors, Robertson stepped into a larger role last year and helped stabilize the offensive line during a late-season surge. Now, Robertson is expected to make a significant jump in performance this season.

And one of the biggest factors pushing that development? Going head-to-head with one of the biggest players he’ll ever face.

That would be 6-foot-5, 378-pound defensive tackle Ian Geffrard.

Ian Geffrard and co. are pushing Robertson’s development

Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks (24) and offensive lineman Connor Robertson (62) celebrate a touchdown during the game. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

When Texas signed Geffrard out of Arkansas, the Longhorns were well aware of the massive inside presence he would provide to anchor the interior defensive line.

But now, Geffrard looks to be helping more than his fellow defensive linemen.

“Yeah, he’s a big guy,” Robertson said. “He’s been playing really good. I think it’s been really helpful for me. I’m not going to see anyone bigger than him, so going against him every other day during the spring, and then when we get to the fall, I think that'll help me a lot.”

Alongside Geffrard, a 6-5, 321-pound Hero Kanu certainly tests Robertson’s stamina, as the two anchor such a physically imposing defensive line.

“It’s good to have an older guy like him and Hero,” Robertson said. “After every rep, he’s telling me, ‘Hey, do this better,’ and vice versa.”

That kind of development will be critical for the Longhorns, who are banking on a breakout year from Robertson after some up-and-down offensive line play last season.

After beginning the year as a backup, Robertson stepped into a starting role when injuries hit the offensive line after center Cole Hutson went down. From then on, Robertson provided decent stability down the stretch. While not the most athletic among the bunch, his presence helped reduce communication and assignment breakdowns, contributing to the Longhorns’ late-season surge.

Now, as Texas continues to install its system this spring, Robertson believes the group is trending in the right direction.

“I think we’re on a good track,” Robertson said. “Just improving every single day and getting closer as a unit.”

Even though the journey has been far from linear for Robertson, he should expect to provide some consistency for this group next season. And thanks to the challenges he’s facing every day in practice, he may already be preparing for the toughest competition he’ll see all year.

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