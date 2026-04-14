Texas Coaching Staff Has Serious Challenge for Hero Kanu Next Season

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Hero Kanu entered his first season in Austin with some championship-level expectations.

After winning a National Championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2024, he joined a Texas team looking to do the same last season after making it to back-to-back College Football Playoff Semifinals with quarterback Quinn Ewers. Instead, the Longhorns came up short of even making the CFP, though Kanu managed to make the most of the year and turn it into a career-best individual season for himself.

Still, that production wasn't enough for Kanu to feel ready about making the jump to the NFL, at least according to Texas defensive line coach Kenny Baker.

Texas Assistant Kenny Baker Gets Honest About Hero Kanu's Decision to Return

Texas Longhorns defensive tackle Hero Kanu celebrates during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

When asked by Texas Longhorns on SI about his role in Kanu's decision to stay in college for another season, Baker said that

"I'd like to say I was a little bit involved," Baker said. "He's an educated, smart young man ... but I thought it could have maybe been better. There's some things we left out. There's some areas that I felt like we needed to attack, just from a fundamental technique standpoint, explosion, knock back, some negative plays. ... But I did think there was a little bit more meat on the bone."

Baker is challenging Kanu to not come back for another year and be the player he already was, but to take that next step forward before pursuing a career in the NFL.

"Once he kind of heard my two cents, and then once he kind of saw the plan that I wanted to attack and lay out for him, he decided he wanted to come back. So that was a blessing for us, for sure, but like I said, it's not come back to keep doing what you've been doing. It's always improving. We never arrive. So let's identify these things, let's attack those things, and then let's go do what we want to do."

Kanu put together the best statistical season of his college career last year at Texas. He appeared in all 13 games while posting 30 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and a pass breakup, but his presence on the defensive line was felt beyond just his stats.

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