How Kentucky Wildcats Game Represents Major Test for Texas Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns' season so far has been an absolute rollercoaster, and right now, they're at a high point.
After a rough start to the season, the Longhorns finally played to their potential last week and earned a 23-6 upset victory over the rival Oklahoma Sooners. The defense in particular played lights-out, recording five sacks and three interceptions against Sooners star quarterback John Mateer. Meanwhile, embattled Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning played perhaps his best game of the season, as he was efficient throwing the ball and made some big plays while not turning the ball over once.
Following the Longhorns' statement victory, Saturday's road game against the lowly Kentucky Wildcats - who have won just one SEC game since the start of last season - seems small by comparison. However, head coach Steve Sarkisian believes it will be a good challenge in its own right.
Steve Sarkisian Challenges Texas Longhorns to 'Show the Maturity That Good Teams Have'
During Thursday's media availability session, Sarkisian emphasized the need for the Longhorns to stay grounded and focused after a huge win.
"Every week poses its own unique challenges and its own unique opportunities, and this is a great opportunity for our team this week to really grow and show the maturity that good teams have," Sarkisian told reporters. "For all of last week - as I touched on - we heard how lousy we were, our backs were against the wall, we weren't what everyone thought we would be. We went out and practiced really well, we had a great sense of urgency, guys prepared well, they were really well connected, the sideline engagement was fantastic last Saturday, and we played well and we won.
"Now this week, it's the test of the maturity of the team in, can we quiet the outside noise again of everybody now saying, 'hey, we're great again and Arch is great again' and all these things, and focus on the things that helped us play well. ... That's the real test, and I love the opportunity for our guys because I really feel like, if we can do it again, that's creating habits, and now that becomes the norm of who we are. So that's been the message all week, I think the guys have responded well."
The Longhorns have shown plenty of flashes throughout the season, but considering the opponent, last week's game was easily their best performance so far. What will they do for a follow-up act? That's the key to victory on Saturday.