Steve Sarkisian Wants to See More Out Of One Texas Longhorns Position Group
After starting the year with back-to-back 50-yard receiving performances, junior tight end Jack Endries has accumulated just 10 yards across his past three games.
Last week, Endries had just two catches for four yards -- one for nine yards and the other for negative five -- against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Despite Endries' reduced usage as a pass-catcher, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian does not seem concerned about his star tight end's lack of receiving impact recently.
Sarkisian on Endries and the tight end group
"I'm satisfied with how he's been contributing," Sarkisian said Thursday. "I think, naturally, we've been finding our way as a passing game. We need him to be a contributor, probably more so than he is right now, and whether it's he or Jordan Washington or any of those tight ends -- it's a deep room. But the tight end is a really good friend to a quarterback, and we probably haven't been friendly enough to Arch in utilizing the tight end. And so creating a few more opportunities there for some throws to the tight end, I think, will be beneficial for our offense."
Against Oklahoma, Sarkisian's alteration in pass playcalling to give Manning options on shorter hot routes was evident. Manning found more opportunities to get the ball out to pass-catchers in the open field, examples being dump-offs to running back Quintrevion Wisner, who ultimately accumulated 34 yards across five receptions, and a 13-yard gain from tight end Washington.
With a playcalling style that encourages more possibilities for safety valve involvement, the Longhorns are clearly taking steps towards more consistent tight-end targeting.
"I think it will be beneficial for Arch and obviously those guys, most importantly Jack, if we can find some completions for him, to where we can continue to move the chains forward, and like I said, stay out of some of those third-and-long situations that have plagued us earlier in the season," Sarkisian said.
Shooting itself in the foot has been a theme for Texas through the first half of the season. Penalties -- whether press-snap or during the play -- have negated plenty of impressive gains and put the Longhorns in practically unachievable down & distances. Broken plays that take place behind or at the line of scrimmage have further contributed to the negative yardage.
In the Red River Rivalry, the Longhorns definitely found themelves going backwards, especially early, but they also ultimately put together their most impressive showing on third downs yet. Going 10 of 17 on third-down conversions, it was the second time Texas has surpassed 50% in that efficiency this season, the other time being against Sam Houston.
Versus Kentucky, we'll get to see if the Longhorns stick with the quicker passing scheme, reliant on quality pass protection and shorter route options, that they employed against Oklahoma.