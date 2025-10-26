How Matthew Caldwell Became the Unlikely Hero Texas Needed Against Mississippi State
The Texas Longhorns were on the right side of a memorable one in Davis Wade Stadium.
After falling down 38-21 in the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the Texas Longhorns fought back and defeated the Bulldogs 45-38 in overtime.
Early in overtime, star quarterback Arch Manning went down with what looked to be a head injury. Backup Matthew Caldwell came in for Manning in relief and delivered what would be the game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver Emmet Mosely V.
Meet Matthew Caldwell
After the game, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian praised the backup for his mindset and ability to step in whenever his number is called.
In Saturday afternoon’s impressive comeback, he completed his one passing attempt for 10 yards and the game-winning touchdown. By the time the game ended, Caldwell had a ridiculous 514 passer rating. After his touchdown strike was initially ruled an incompletion, the play was reviewed and eventually overturned.
"He's got this,” Sarkisian said, per Inside Texas. “[Caldwell says] 'I've been at Gardner-Webb. I've been at Troy. Now I'm at Texas? I'm going to take advantage of every opportunity that I get.'"
Before Manning went down with his injury, he was having himself a game. He had completed 29 of his 46 attempts for 346 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception.
Caldwell got his collegiate football start at Jacksonville State before transferring to Gardner-Webb. With the Runnin’ Bulldogs, Caldwell served as the team’s primary backup and saw action in multiple games. After two years at Gardner-Webb, Caldwell transferred to Troy, where he served as the backup but started the last five games of the season. Although he does not have a ton of starting experience, Caldwell may be one of the most seasoned backups in all of college football.
The Longhorns’ Saturday victory keeps Texas’ playoff hopes alive. With two losses on the season already, one more would likely mark the end of the team’s march to Atlanta. Although this one may be an ugly win for the Longhorns, a win is a win.
"I think we got a mulligan because tonight was a culture win,” Sarkisian said. ”I said this to the team, I don't know if I've ever been more proud of a group of guys. When they go up 17 in the fourth quarter... these guys literally didn't blink."
The Longhorns now turn their attention to the red-hot No. 10 Vanderbilt Commodores in Texas’ first home game in almost a month.