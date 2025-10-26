Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns' College Football Playoff Hopes Still Alive After Epic Comeback Win

For the second week in a row, Texas secured a miracle win in overtime.

Isabella Capuchino

Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Derion Gullette (16) sacks Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16), Oct. 25, 2025 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, Mississippi.
Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Derion Gullette (16) sacks Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16), Oct. 25, 2025 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, Mississippi. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns have managed to keep their College Football Playoff ambitions within reach following their 45-38 overtime victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday.

This win comes after their 16-13 overtime win against the Kentucky Wildcats in week 8.

"We can't keep living like this,” head coach Steve Sarkisian said in a post-game press conference, according to InsideTexas. “That'll be addressed on Monday."

Their Comeback Overtime Win

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V (3) reacts during the fourth quarter, Oct. 25, 2025 at Davis Wade Stadium
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V (3) reacts during the fourth quarter, Oct. 25, 2025 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The game proved to be a battle for the Longhorns. For most of the first half, every step Texas made forward, Mississippi State was riding shotgun. All before the Bulldogs took the 24-14 lead heading into the half.

Extending it to 31-14, the Longhorns were able to finally garner some momentum after they opened the fourth quarter with quarterback Arch Manning going 4-for-4, and pushing 80 yards on five plays that resulted in a 6-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Parker Livingstone.

The Bulldogs then responded with a striking 62-yard touchdown pass to running back Davon Booth, thus taking a 17-point lead.

Despite the deficit, the Longhorns proved to rally. The offensive unit dominated the fourth quarter and was able to secure a 21-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Emmett Mosley V, as well as a 26-yard field goal from kicker Mason Shipley within roughly eight minutes of gametime. 

However, the game-changing play came from a 79-yard punt return touchdown from defensive back Ryan Niblett, who tied the game for the Longhorns and sent them into overtime.

"I think we got a mulligan because tonight was a culture win,” Sarkisian said. “I said this to the team. I don't know if I've ever been more proud of a group of guys. When they go up 17 in the fourth quarter... these guys literally didn't blink.”

The game was ultimately decided by two pivotal plays in overtime. First, a 10-yard touchdown pass to Mosley V — a pass thrown by backup quarterback Matthew Caldwell, who substituted for Manning after he left the game with a possible injury. As well as a fourth-down sack by linebacker Ethan Burke.

Looking Ahead

Texas Longhorns quarterback Matthew Caldwell (18) reacts with teammates after a touchdown during overtime, Oct. 25, 2025
Texas Longhorns quarterback Matthew Caldwell (18) reacts with teammates after a touchdown during overtime, Oct. 25, 2025 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

While this matchup proved to be a whirlwind, it ended as an overall breath of relief. Especially as the Longhorns return to DKR for week 10 of college football. 

As a result, the Longhorns, with three top-10 opponents remaining on the schedule, are still firmly in control of their College Football Playoff destiny.

And if they can survive that schedule unscathed - however unlikely it might be - every goal they had in front of them will remain intact.

For their first home field matchup following four consecutive road games, Texas will play the Vanderbilt Commodores (7-1, 3-1) on Nov. 1 with an 11 a.m. CT kickoff.

