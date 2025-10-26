Texas Longhorns' College Football Playoff Hopes Still Alive After Epic Comeback Win
The Texas Longhorns have managed to keep their College Football Playoff ambitions within reach following their 45-38 overtime victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday.
This win comes after their 16-13 overtime win against the Kentucky Wildcats in week 8.
"We can't keep living like this,” head coach Steve Sarkisian said in a post-game press conference, according to InsideTexas. “That'll be addressed on Monday."
Their Comeback Overtime Win
The game proved to be a battle for the Longhorns. For most of the first half, every step Texas made forward, Mississippi State was riding shotgun. All before the Bulldogs took the 24-14 lead heading into the half.
Extending it to 31-14, the Longhorns were able to finally garner some momentum after they opened the fourth quarter with quarterback Arch Manning going 4-for-4, and pushing 80 yards on five plays that resulted in a 6-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Parker Livingstone.
The Bulldogs then responded with a striking 62-yard touchdown pass to running back Davon Booth, thus taking a 17-point lead.
Despite the deficit, the Longhorns proved to rally. The offensive unit dominated the fourth quarter and was able to secure a 21-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Emmett Mosley V, as well as a 26-yard field goal from kicker Mason Shipley within roughly eight minutes of gametime.
However, the game-changing play came from a 79-yard punt return touchdown from defensive back Ryan Niblett, who tied the game for the Longhorns and sent them into overtime.
"I think we got a mulligan because tonight was a culture win,” Sarkisian said. “I said this to the team. I don't know if I've ever been more proud of a group of guys. When they go up 17 in the fourth quarter... these guys literally didn't blink.”
The game was ultimately decided by two pivotal plays in overtime. First, a 10-yard touchdown pass to Mosley V — a pass thrown by backup quarterback Matthew Caldwell, who substituted for Manning after he left the game with a possible injury. As well as a fourth-down sack by linebacker Ethan Burke.
Looking Ahead
While this matchup proved to be a whirlwind, it ended as an overall breath of relief. Especially as the Longhorns return to DKR for week 10 of college football.
As a result, the Longhorns, with three top-10 opponents remaining on the schedule, are still firmly in control of their College Football Playoff destiny.
And if they can survive that schedule unscathed - however unlikely it might be - every goal they had in front of them will remain intact.
For their first home field matchup following four consecutive road games, Texas will play the Vanderbilt Commodores (7-1, 3-1) on Nov. 1 with an 11 a.m. CT kickoff.