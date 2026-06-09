How Much of a Threat Is Florida to Texas in 2026?

The last time the Texas Longhorns faced the Florida Gators, they were severely upset in their regular-season campaign toward another postseason playoff run. Texas exited Gainesville with its second loss of the year, starting conference play on a bad foot and ending the season with three losses to push the Longhorns out of a playoff berth.

Now welcoming the Gators to the Forty Acres, the Longhorns hope for a redemption round this season. With a tough schedule full of both non-conference and SEC rivals, Texas once again has no room to slip if a postseason run is to be had.

However, Florida's status as an SEC contender is only growing, with a head coaching change and rebuilt defense that may give Texas a hard time for the second season in a row.

Florida Has Solid Chance Of Upsetting Texas For Second Season In a Row

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) passes during the first half an NCAA football game in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 4, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida's ability to upset Texas has not diminished. If anything, the chance has only been strengthened over the offseason, as the Gators have completely revamped their coaching personnel in an attempt to pull themselves out of the SEC's mid-tier range.

Head coach Jon Sumrall has taken over the Florida football program, following former head coach Billy Napier's disappointing 4-8 campaign from last season. Sumrall formerly saw success at Tulane and Troy, turning the programs around into moderately successful teams. In comparison to those programs, Florida offers much more potential in terms of NIL and blue-blood status in order to attract star power.

That's exactly what Sumrall has targeted over the offseason, recruiting a strong transfer portal class centered on offensive playmakers and reinforcements on defense. The Gators are expected to be extremely competitive this year, making their trip to Austin that much more pivotal.

The Gators are entering a rebuilding era, and although they may not immediately make it to the SEC Championship, they will aim to improve from last year's regular season record. That, of course, starts with a repeat win over the Longhorns.

If Florida was able to nearly completely dominate Texas last season with its comparatively mediocre roster, the odds of an upset are even higher this year. For the Longhorns, a potential upset on their home turf could completely rattle the rest of the season.

Texas' loss against Florida last season seemed to serve as a wake-up call, with the Longhorns playing much more consistently following the upset. This season, however, Texas cannot afford a repeat. Florida is just one of eight preseason top-20 opponents that Texas will face in 2026, and one loss could be detrimental to the entire season.

The Longhorns may not be playing in The Swamp this year, but they still must tread carefully when anticipating this matchup against the Gators.

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