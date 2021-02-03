How Did Sarkisian’s Transition Class Stack Up To His Predecessors?

How Does Steve Sarkisian’s Transition Class Compare to Tom Herman’s and Charlie Strong’s?

Texas’s 2021 recruiting class is officially complete. The Longhorns’ final three targets made their decisions today.

Texas was able to land one out of their three targets in defensive end David Abiara. With this class being a “transition” class, it is anticipated to be less talented than other classes with more stable coaching situations.

Texas finished this 2021 class with the No. 16 ranked recruiting class in the country per SI All-American. So how does this class compare to Texas’s previous two transition classes?

READ MORE: What Can CB Ishmael Ibraheem Bring To The Longhorns?

Texas signed its last transition class in 2017. During the 2016 season under head coach Charlie Strong, Texas went 5-7. The class following Strong’s firing was Texas’s lowest-rated recruiting class dating back to 1999 per the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings.

The class did not include any top 100 players; former quarterback Sam Ehlinger was the highest-ranked player Texas signed.

There were a few solid contributors in the 2017 class, most notably star Offensive Tackle Sam Cosmi who is entering the NFL draft.

READ MORE: Which 2021 Longhorn Recruits Can Have An Instant Impact Next Season?

Other notable signees from 2017 include current defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham, current cornerback Josh Thompson, current offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter, and former Texas linebacker Gary Johnson.

Interestingly, Texas’s 2014 class has the same ranking as its 2021 class. While most members of the class did not amount to much, several players, including Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Poona Ford, Denver Broncos Fullback Andrew Beck, and Tennessee Titans running back Dont’a Foreman (2nd most single-season rushing yards in Texas history), turned into star players.