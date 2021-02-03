NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

How Did Sarkisian’s Transition Class Stack Up To His Predecessors?

How Does Steve Sarkisian’s Transition Class Compare to Tom Herman’s and Charlie Strong’s?
Author:
Publish date:

Texas’s 2021 recruiting class is officially complete. The Longhorns’ final three targets made their decisions today.

Texas was able to land one out of their three targets in defensive end David Abiara. With this class being a “transition” class, it is anticipated to be less talented than other classes with more stable coaching situations.

Texas finished this 2021 class with the No. 16 ranked recruiting class in the country per SI All-American. So how does this class compare to Texas’s previous two transition classes?

READ MORE: What Can CB Ishmael Ibraheem Bring To The Longhorns?

Texas signed its last transition class in 2017. During the 2016 season under head coach Charlie Strong, Texas went 5-7. The class following Strong’s firing was Texas’s lowest-rated recruiting class dating back to 1999 per the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. 

The class did not include any top 100 players; former quarterback Sam Ehlinger was the highest-ranked player Texas signed.

There were a few solid contributors in the 2017 class, most notably star Offensive Tackle Sam Cosmi who is entering the NFL draft. 

READ MORE: Which 2021 Longhorn Recruits Can Have An Instant Impact Next Season?

Other notable signees from 2017 include current defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham, current cornerback Josh Thompson, current offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter, and former Texas linebacker Gary Johnson.

Interestingly, Texas’s 2014 class has the same ranking as its 2021 class. While most members of the class did not amount to much, several players, including Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Poona Ford, Denver Broncos Fullback Andrew Beck, and Tennessee Titans running back Dont’a Foreman (2nd most single-season rushing yards in Texas history), turned into star players.

sarkisian_press_conference_CRH_0768
Football

How Did Sarkisian’s Transition Class Stack Up To His Predecessors?

How Does Steve Sarkisian’s Transition Class Compare to Tom Herman’s and Charlie Strong’s?

5c40ecd400d6a.image
News

Which 2021 Longhorn Recruits Can Have An Instant Impact Next Season?

The Texas Longhorns made an impressive finish to the 2021 recruiting cycle. Now that the class is full completed, which players have a chance to make an instant impact next season?

Austin Uke
News

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Talented Dallas OL Picks Stanford Over Texas

Talented Dallas-area offensive tackle Austin Uke spurned the Texas Longhorns for the Stanford Cardinal on National Signing Day, handing Steve Sarkisian his first defeat of the day

David Abiara
Football

Can In-State DE David Abiara Make A Quick Impact at Texas?

Mansfield Legacy defensive end David Abiara signed for the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday, giving the team their third signature of the morning.

Ishmael Ibraheem
News

What Can CB Ishmael Ibraheem Bring To The Longhorns?

New Texas Longhorns' signee Ishmael Ibraheem was arguably one of the most important recruits left on Steve Sarkisian's board, and for good reason.

Keithron Lee
News

What is Texas Getting In WR Keithron Lee?

What are the Texas Longhorns getting in Rudder High School wideout Keithron Lee, who made his signature with the school official on Wednesday morning.

USATSI_15520788
News

Baylor Powers Past Longhorns 83-69 in Big 12 Showdown

The No. 2 Baylor Bears remained undefeated on Tuesday night, outlasting the Texas Longhorns 83-69 in Austin

ZoeRwoodlands3
News

Longhorns Land Commitment from Top 2022 RB

Steve Sarkisian landed a big-time commitment on Tuesday, when 2022 Houston area running back Jaydon Blue committed to the Texas Longhorns