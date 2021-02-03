Which 2021 Longhorn Recruits Can Have An Instant Impact Next Season?

The Texas Longhorns made an impressive finish to the 2021 recruiting cycle. Now that the class is fully completed, which players have the best chance to make an instant impact next season?

The Texas Longhorns finished the 2021 signing period with a bang, securing the signatures of three talented in-state players, including one which was on the top of their board heading into the season.

With the class now completed, the 21 freshmen and two transfers will have ample opportunity to compete for playing time and positioning heading into Spring Football on March 23.

Until they are able to get on the field, however, it will be difficult to gauge which players are likely to see the field in 2021, and which will be handed a redshirt going into the fall.

READ MORE: Can In-State DE David Abiara Make A Quick Impact at Texas?

With that said, there are still a handful of players who have the talents and skillsets to make get into the rotation next season, including one player who could make an instant impact on both sides of the ball.

TE/DE - Ja'Tavion Sanders, Ryan (Denton, TX)

First up on our list is Denton Ryan star athlete Ja'Tavion Sanders, who starred on both sides of the ball for the Raiders on their way to yet another state championship win in 2020.

At Ryan, the 6-foot-4 235-pound Sanders played on both sides of the ball, finishing his career with 93 total tackles, 43 tackles for loss, an interception, and more than 20 sacks at defensive end, as well as 132 catches for 2,352 yards and 26 touchdowns in 42 games at wide receiver.

In his post-signing day press conference, new head coach Steve Sarkisian noted that he intends to give Sanders every opportunity to succeed on both sides of the ball.

However, he was also quick to point out that they will find which side of the ball Sanders will work best in first, and get him ready to contribute there, before eventually giving him a shot the other side of the ball later down the line. Whether he starts on offense or defense to begin the spring, remains to be seen. Either way, Sanders could be a big presence in Austin from day one.

Sanders projects as both a pass-rushing defensive end and a tight end at the college level.

2. S - JD Coffee, Kennedale (Kennedale, TX)

Next up on our list is safety prospect JD Coffee, who comes to the Longhorns at a great position of need, given the team's recent attrition at the position. Coffee is the Longhorns second-highest rated recruit on most platforms and projected as a surefire starter at the Power-5 level.

Thanks to the exits of key Longhorn secondary members such as Caden Sterns, Chris Brown, and Xavion Alford, Coffee has a chance to earn some playing time early on, as the team attempts to fill those holes.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Coffee finished his career at Kennedale with 198 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 14 interceptions, four pass breakups, and three sacks.

READ MORE: What Can CB Ishmael Ibraheem Bring To The Longhorns?

3. LB - Ray Thornton, LSU (Transfer)

While we could put both transfers on this list, we elected to go with just one, Ray Thornton, who is the most likely of the two to make waves on the 40 Acres next year. Sarkisian himself singled out Sarkisian in his post-signing day press conference, noting that he faced the former LSU linebacker multiple times during his tenure at Alabama and that Thornton always impressed him.

Thornton also comes in at a position of need, with linebackers Joseph Ossai (NFL Draft) and Ayodele Adeoye (transfer portal), both leaving the program.

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 225 pounds, Thornton is a solid athlete who excels at rushing the quarterback, Thornton played a key reserve role with the Tigers and saw action in all four of his seasons in Baton Rouge.

For his career, Thornton has amassed 45 total tackles, three sacks, one pass deflection, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery, with his most productive year coming during the 2018 season when he totaled 21 tackles.

4. LB - Morice Blackwell, Martin (Arlington, TX)

While Morice Blackwell is listed as a linebacker, the 6-foot 196-pound defender played multiple positions at Arlington Martin, including at safety, and on special teams. It is the latter of which, special teams, in which Blackwell's versatility gives him a unique opportunity to succeed, and make an impact in Austin this fall.

Blackwell finished his career at Martin with 243 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, four sacks, four pass breakups, six forced fumbles, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries, three defensive touchdowns, and three safeties.

5. OT - Hayden Conner, Taylor (Katy, TX)

The last name on our list is a bit of an underdog, but one that could make all the difference come spring football and the beginning of fall camp, in offensive tackle Hayden Conner.

Conner, who is one of just two offensive linemen signed by the Longhorns in the 2021 cycle, also comes in at a position of need, with offensive linemen Sam Cosmi (NFL Draft), Reese Moore (transfer portal), and Willie Tyler (transfer portal) all leaving the program for various reasons. Not to mention the still recovering Derek Kerstetter, who was injured late in the regular season.

Conner could provide some much-needed depth along the front, as the Longhorns look to reshuffle the deck under Sarkisian and Kyle Flood.

CONTINUE READING: What is Texas Getting In WR Keithron Lee?