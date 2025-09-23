How Steve Sarkisian Feels about Texas’ Upcoming Schedule
Heading into their bye week, the Texas Longhorns finished up their non-conference play with a 3-1 record.
With eight regular season games remaining, the rest of their schedule will consist of SEC play — starting with the Florida Gators on Oct. 4.
As the Longhorns continue to prepare, head coach Steve Sarkisian highlighted the toughness in the SEC, and how Texas approaches its upcoming schedule.
In the SEC, you better come ready
“As far as our schedule goes, you know, some of the teams in our conference, have some really, really brutal schedules,” Sarkisian said in a media availability on Monday. “There is no gimmies, and I said this before, there's nobody in our league that (looks) at their schedule say, ‘Oh yeah, that's a win,’ — you better come ready to play.”
While Sarkisian admitted that Florida hasn’t quite found their offensive groove, he added that the Gators will still prove be a tough opponent for the Longhorns.
“I look at Florida and just kind of the gauntlet they've already been part of,” Sarkisian said. “They're playing at a really high level, defensively… you turn on the tape of Florida (and) the first thing that stands out is — that front, I mean, those guys are really, really good.”
Sarkisian added that the Longhorns just began watching film on the Gators, and while they don’t have details ironed out, one thing for sure — playing at "The Swamp" will be a challenge.
“We've got two coaches in our office that have coached there before, and have said it's the loudest place they've been,” Sarkisian said. “And so you just know, you're going into a hostile environment, and you're going up against a quality opponent.”
Steve Sarkisian quickly previews Oklahoma
Looking down the road, Texas will follow up its matchup against Florida with a trip to the Cotton Bowl against Oklahoma (Oct. 11) in Dallas.
“We’re going to play in the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma, who’s as hot as any team in the country, and they’re playing great defense,” Sarkisian said. “The quarterback (John Mateer) is playing at a high level, (and I) got a chance to peek at them a little in the first half last week.”
Continuing their road-game stretch, the Longhorns will face off against Kentucky (Oct. 18) then Mississippi State (Oct. 25) before returning home for their matchup against No. 18 Vanderbilt (Nov. 1). All before their bye week that leads into their away game against the Georgia (Nov. 15) in week 10.
“Then you get Arkansas (Nov. 22), who they took Ole Miss to the wire,” Sarkisian said. “And then you get A&M (Nov. 28), you know, who's as hot as any other team in the country.”
However, Sarkisian noted that this was always the case with the SEC — it’s a physical environment that requires a mental grind to succeed.
“It is what it is in our conference… everybody is well equipped coaching wise, everybody's well equipped personnel wise,” Sarkisian said. “And there's some tough places to go play that you gotta be mentally prepared to play, as well as as well as physically.”
As Texas prepares for the start of SEC ball, Sarkisian proves that the Longhorns aren’t underestimating their opponents, and are heading into their tough schedule with true mental fortitude.