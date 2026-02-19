Contract Details for Texas Longhorns Coaching Staff Might Surprise You

With the new roster and coaches in place heading into the 2026 season, the Texas Longhorns have now agreed to extensions and raises for many of their staff members, per the Austin American-Stateman's David Eckert.

"Every returning Texas football assistant except Jeff Banks (who was extended last offseason) received a new contract this offseason," Eckert wrote.

This includes general manager Brandon Harris, who received the "most substantial raise," according to Eckert's Statesman article, with his salary jumping from $600,000 to $1 million.

Texas Longhorns coaches receive new contracts

Georgia Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Among the returning coaches who got contract extensions this offseason, quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee is the only one who did not receive a raise. Milwee is earning $700,000, equivalent to the new contract of wide receivers coach Chris Jackson.

Assistant quarterbacks coach Michael Bimonte, edge rushers coach LaAllan Clark, cornerbacks coach Mark Orphey, defensive line coach Kenny Baker and Jackson all received extensions and raises, per Eckert's article. The extensions for offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Kyle Flood and linebackers coach Johnny Nansen were revealed just under a week ago, alongside the contract of defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

Except for head coach Steve Sarkisian, whose extension lasts until 2031, and Muschamp, every one of Texas' coaching contracts runs through Feb. 2028. Muschamp's deal, which is set to make him one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in college football, goes through Feb. 2029. He is guaranteed $8.4 million across the three years of his contract, per Orange Bloods' Anwar Richardson.

While it's no surprise that the coaching staff at Texas is making the big bucks, the difference in reported earnings between coaches is certainly interesting to see. Perhaps a strong season across the board for the staff next season will result in more raises.

Texas Longhorns coaching changes

Texas Longhorns safety Blake Gideon (21) during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears in the Holiday Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-US PRESS

In addition to Muschamp, Texas' coaching changes this offseason included bringing back former Texas player and safeties coach Blake Gideon in the defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach role, as well as hiring Jabbar Juluke as the new running backs coach. Gideon spent last season as the defensive coordinator at Georgia Tech, while Juluke arrives from across the Southeastern Conference following four seasons at Florida.

Their onboardings come after the Longhorns chose not to retain defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, defensive passing game coordinator Duane Akina, nickel coach Keynodo Hudson and running backs coach Chad Scott.

Kwiatowski, who spent five seasons in Austin as defensive coordinator, is being hired by the Arizona Cardinals as their new defensive line coach, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Texas is also expected to make another hire to its defensive staff, bringing on Kwahn Drake as an assistant defensive line coach, per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Drake most recently served as Western Kentucky's defensive tackles coach.