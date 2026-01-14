Texas Longhorns Finalize Deal With Blake Gideon, Official Role Revealed

The Texas Longhorns are officially making a major addition to their defensive coaching staff.

Per reports from CBS Sports, the Longhorns have finalized a deal with Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Blake Gideon as the team's next defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach.

Previous reports had indicated that Texas was showing interest in bringing Gideon back to Austin in some sort of capacity on Steve Sarkisian's new-look defensive staff. Now, the move is official.

Blake Gideon Returns to Austin

Texas Longhorns safety Blake Gideon speaks to the media at the Big 12 media day press conference at the Westin Galleria Hotel. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Gideon will replace Duane Akina, who was also let go alongside defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski. The Longhorns hired Will Muschamp as the new defensive coordinator, parting ways with Kwiatkowski after five seasons.

Gideon, a former Texas safety, spent four years as the Longhorns' safeties coach under Steve Sarkisian before leaving last offseason to become the defensive coordinator at Georgia Tech.

Under head coach Brent Key at Georgia Tech, Gideon helped the Yellow Jackets contend for an ACC title and a spot in the College Football Playoff this season. The team started the season 8-0 before losing four of its last five games to end the year.

Georgia Tech's defense left more to be desired in the ACC this season, as Gideon's unit allowed he sixth-most yards per game (399.2) and the third-most rushing yards per game (164.3).

Gideon was highly regarded by both Sarkisian and Texas players during his time on staff, and his departure to Georgia Tech was one that many fans were upset about headed into the 2025 season.

"Knowing the foundation that Blake Gideon coached with was a foundation that got instilled in him from Coach Akina," Sarkisian said before the season. "And you know, initially, when Blake left, we obviously went the young route with Coach Orphey and Coach Hudson. When Blake moved on, I really felt like, Okay, we need to find a make sure that we have that, that veteran presence back there with experience."

Texas safety Michael Taaffe has also spoken highly of Gideon, who was instrumental in Taaffe's development from little-known walk-on to All-American.

"I think Coach Gideon is very honest and upfront, he said, 'I'm not going to favor anybody, you know, you're gonna have your shot if you make your plays,' and I really trusted that and I understood that."