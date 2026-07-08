How Texas Can Raise Its Defensive Ceiling in 2026

As the long summer days pass by, the excitement is building for the 2026 Texas Longhorns. Few programs face more pressure than Steve Sarkisian's group, but the talent is there to reach the heights that are expected.

The offense deserves a lot of praise, and rightfully so. Arch Manning will have a talented group around him, with key contributors like Ryan Wingo and Cam Coleman making an impact. They revamped the running back room and will boast an experienced offensive line.

However, the defense could shift the conversation around the Longhorns. There are a couple of players who can raise the ceiling for this unit.

Colin Simmons Can Make the Entire Defense Better

Texas edge Colin Simmons warms up. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's a luxury to have a player who can rush the quarterback and create havoc in the backfield. Then, there are rare players like Colin Simmons. He led the team in sacks (12) a season ago and is primed for another dominant season as a junior.

Simmons is a game-wrecker. He's recorded six forced fumbles and 21 sacks over his first two seasons. He has an opportunity to become the SEC's all-time sack leader if he can record 14 this year.

He'll play under new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, who makes his return to Austin. It'll be interesting to see how Muschamp utilizes Simmons, but he'll be a matchup nightmare for defenses. They also added Arkansas defensive tackle Ian Geffrard, who should serve a big role in Muschamp's scheme. He could free up more one-on-one situations for Simmons.

Texas also brought in linebacker Rasheem Biles from the transfer portal. He recorded 100 total tackles and 4.5 sacks with Pitt last year. The Longhorns are getting someone who can get after the quarterback but can also drop back in coverage.

The Offense Can Also Help Out the Defense

An improved offense can go a long way for Muschamp's group. Many of Texas' drives stalled out in the red zone, and there was a lot of pressure put on the defense for the offense's shortcomings.

If Manning and company can put up points quickly, it allows Muschamp to be more aggressive and can free up someone like Jelani McDonald to make a game-changing play. The longer the offense stays on the field, the better the defense plays.

It truly takes a collective effort to build a great defense, but Texas has playmakers at each level. If Simmons can have an All-Pro year and the rest of the unit feeds off him, there is no ceiling this defense can't reach in 2026.

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