The Texas Stars NFL Scouts Are Watching Closely Entering 2026

The Texas Longhorns are primed for big things in 2026 after a disappointing 10-3 season in 2025 led to them bringing in the third-best transfer portal class in the country. That means that plenty of professional scouts will be tuning in to the team's games this season.

The Longhorns have a storied history of NFL talent, especially under head coach Steve Sarkisian, who has produced six first-round selections since he became the head coach in 2021. So who are the next Longhorns on NFL radars?

Here is a list of Texas' players that NFL scouts will be keeping an eye on in 2026.

The Most Intriguing Longhorns Draft Prospects

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arch Manning - Quarterback

Everyone is aware of the hype surrounding Arch Manning; however, few realize that had he entered the draft this offseason, he would have been at least the second quarterback off the board.

Yes, he needs to clean up his footwork and shore up his short passes. However, his traits are as impressive as they are hard to come by. There will always be NFL teams willing to take a chance on a passer who avoids sacks, can access all areas of the field, and poses a legitimate running threat to defenses.

Colin Simmons - Edge Rusher

Colin Simmons is the total package as a pass-rusher and has proven as much in his first two seasons, racking up 21 sacks as an underclassman. He has the bend to go around you, the speed to counter inside of you and the power to go through you.

He also possesses superb instincts and prepares for his opponents well, which has helped him make splash plays in the run game. The only knock on him is his size, as 240 lb edge rushers often struggle to be every-down players at the next level.

Cam Coleman - Wide Receiver

The No. 2 overall transfer in the portal, Cam Coleman, is coming to Austin with big expectations and an opportunity to show what he can do with a real quarterback.

Coleman has an ideal build for an X-receiver and hands to match. While he has some occasional issues with concentration, he has also shown great body control.

Trevor Goosby - Offensive Tackle

Trevor Goosby also could have been a first-round pick had he entered the 2025 draft, but instead returns to Austin with a chance to become a top-10 selection. A natural pass-protector, Goosby has the flexibility and grip strength to protect the blind side for the next decade.

Other Names to Watch

Ryan Wingo - Wide Receiver | Brandon Baker - Offensive Guard | Rasheem Biles - Linebacker | Jelani McDonald - Safety | Hollywood Smothers - Running Back | Raleek Brown Running Back

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.