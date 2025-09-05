How Texas Longhorns Star's Trash Talk Backfired Against Ohio State
It's no secret that the Texas Longhorns' week one matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes was tense. It was the first time either team would hit someone who wasn't their teammate, and for the Longhorns, it was the first team they played since losing to the Buckeyes in the playoffs.
For Colin Simmons, though, the trash talk may have hurt him more than it helped fire him and his teammates up. After smack-talking Ohio State right tackle Phillip Daniels, the Longhorns defensive star drew a 15-yard hands-to-the-face penalty, resetting the downs that led to the Buckeyes' second score of the day.
While trash talk happens for every team, sometimes it can have adverse effects, like it did for Simmons, after popping off the Buckeyes' offensive lineman helmet.
Trash Talk Backfired
Simmons is known for his love of getting under the opposing team's skin during and before the game, and that was no different for the opening week of the college football season. After Ryan Day named Julian Sayin the starting quarterback against the Longhorns, Simmons took to Instagram to post a picture of the signal caller, saying he was "ready to sack Sayin."
For Simmons, though, it didn't stop pre-game either. He continued during the game, targeting Daniels, who he was lined up against. Daniels talked about the ordeal with the media on Monday.
“I was just chilling. I was like, ‘OK, cool guy, I'm finna go against him.’ I didn't really see too much of nothing on film. And then before the play he smacked my helmet off, he was like, ‘You trash,’ lined up and said it before me,” Daniels said. “I was like, ‘Huh? Me? I know you’re not talking to me.’ I hemmed him up. He took my helmet off, I’m still going, had a few choice words.”
After the game, Daniels got Simmons back, the same way the Longhorns' defensive end went after his quarterback, posting the penalty clip on Instagram. Simmons would respond to the post, putting three crying laughing emojis in the comments. Despite the two saying they were cool after the game, the damage had already been done in the contest, reigniting the home crowd to keep the drive alive.
“After I did all that, the whole stadium erupted. It was kind of like a movie a little bit, I ain't gonna lie,” Daniels.
Simmons's antics are who he is, and they fuel his ability to be one of the best defensive players in the country. However, sometimes, they backfire, like they did in week one.