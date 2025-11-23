How Texas Longhorns WR Shocked Arkansas with Career Performance
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 17-ranked Texas Longhorns put together a dominant 52-37 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks. By moving to 8-3 on the season, the Longhorns kept their hopes of a college football playoff spot alive.
With the Razorbacks having an elite offense, one of the biggest questions coming into the rivalry matchup became whether or not Arch Manning and the Texas offense could keep up.
With nearly 500 yards of total offense, the Longhorns proved that this wasn't the same offense from the first few weeks of the season. DeAndre Moore Jr., the junior wide receiver, played a massive role in Texas' 50-bomb against the Razorbacks with a three-touchdown performance.
DeAndre Moore Jr.'s Career Day in Austin
Wide receivers Parker Livingstone, Emmett Mosley V, and Ryan Wingo had impressive days of their own. Livingstone reached 100 yards receiving for the second time this season with the other two receivers reaching 80 yards as well.
While each of the veteran receivers were major contributors in their own right, none of them had a day like Moore Jr. On only three catches, the junior wide receiver totaled 74 receiving yards and three touchdowns against the Razorbacks.
On Texas' first offensive drive of the day, Manning completed a pass over the middle to Moore Jr. for a 46-yard touchdown. It was evident from kickoff that the Longhorns were going to take advantage of a weak Arkansas secondary, with three of the offense's first four plays being through the air.
In the second quarter, the Razorbacks began to heat up offensively with two touchdown drives. The Longhorns had some offense of their own at the beginning and end of the quarter, but were outscored 14-10 to close the first half.
It was halfway through the third quarter that Moore Jr. made his presence felt once again with an 8-yard receiving touchdown to put the Longhorns up by 18. His final catch and final touchdown of the day came at the end of the third quarter to put Texas up by three touchdowns.
Arch Manning Proves the Critics Wrong
You can't talk about Moore Jr.'s performance on Saturday without giving props to the starting quarterback for the Longhorns. Without Manning's six-touchdown performance, the Longhorns almost assuredly don't reach 50 points against the Razorbacks. The Austin faithful may have even witnessed a different result on Saturday if it wasn't for the sophomore's historic day.
Manning completed 18 of 30 passes for 389 yards and four touchdowns, along with rushing and receiving touchdowns as well. It marks the first time in program history that a Longhorn has recorded a passing, rushing, and receiving touchdown in the same game.