How to Watch and Betting Odds: Texas Longhorns vs. Sam Houston State
The Texas Longhorns haven't gotten off to the start they were looking for to start the 2025 season. They dropped their season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes, followed by a dominant win against the San Jose State Spartans, and then handled business against the UTEP Miners.
With one final non-conference game against the Sam Houston State Bearkats, the Longhorns will get one more game to work out their struggles on offense and tighten up their defense before beginning conference play on the road in Gainesville against the Florida Gators.
The Longhorns enter as overwhelming favorites in this one despite their struggles early on this season, which bodes well for them entering their last tune-up game of the season. Despite being a year removed from playing in the college football playoffs and experiencing roster turnover, many believe they are nowhere near their full potential yet.
Fans and analysts alike will be keeping a close eye on this one to see how quarterback Arch Manning responds. After struggling out of the gate, especially in the first half last week against the Miners, this is their last chance to get him going in a controlled environment before heading to one of the most hostile stadiums for away teams in the country.
Part of this one will also be Steve Sarkisian's team limiting their self-inflicted wounds, especially in the penalty department, an area they have struggled with this season, on both sides of the ball. Limiting damage to themselves will be key in letting the offense find a rhythm, something they have failed to establish early on in their games
Hampered by injuries on offense, especially in the backfield with Quintavious Wisner and CJ Baxter, down to their third-string running back, an emphasis will be placed on Manning to figure out a way to open up the offense without being able to lean on two of the offense's most lethal weapons.
The defense will continue to look to keep its stride in this one, as it has in the first three games of the season. They will be especially vigilant in the turnover department, placing the ball back in the hands of the offense.
How to Watch No. 8 Texas vs. Sam Houston State
- Game Day: Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025
- Game Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, Texas)
- TV: ESPN +, SEC Network +
- Radio: Longhorn Radio Network
Full Updated Texas vs. Sam Houston State Betting Odds Via ESPN BET
- Spread: Texas -40.5 (-110), Sam Houston State +40.5 (-110)
- Over/Under: 51.5 ( O -115, U -105)